Monsoon to set in over Kerala on May 31, predicts IMD

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected that the South-West monsoon will arrive over on May 31 with a model error of +/- four days. Leading private forecaster Skymet Weather had said a couple of days ago that the onset may be precipitated by May 30 with model error of +/- two days.
The IMD’s operational forecasts of the date of monsoon onset over Kerala during the past 16 years (2005-2020) have proved to be correct except in 2015, an official spokesman said.
The monsoon sets in over Kerala normally on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. The IMD has been issuing operational forecasts for the monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards.
Explaining the developments, the IMD said that the brewing cyclone in the Arabian Sea has helped strengthen the cross-equatorial south-westerly winds which bring the monsoon to the Kerala coast.
The cross-equatorial flow is likely to strengthen and deepen over the Bay of Bengal from May 20 and sustained rainfall may be unleashed over the South Bay and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from May 21. Hence, the monsoon advance over Andaman & Nicobar Islands may take place around May 21.
In the Indian monsoon region, initial monsoon rains materialise over the South Andaman Sea, and the monsoon winds then advance North-West across the Bay of Bengal. As per the new normal dates of monsoon onset/progress, the monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around May 22.
However, past data suggest that there is no association of the date of monsoon advance over the Andaman Sea with either the monsoon onset over Kerala or with the seasonal monsoon rainfall over the country.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...