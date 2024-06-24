Agri-input marketplace nurture.retail has announced its expansion into the farm equipment sector by partnering with two brands Neptune and Pasura to sell their products on its platform. Neptune manufactures high-pressure sprayers, while Pasura provides eco-friendly, cost-effective products, nurture.retail said in a statement.

Ankit Laddha, Head nurture.retail, said, “Our expansion into farm equipment is a significant milestone in our journey to empower the agricultural community. By partnering with Neptune and Pasura, we will bring top-tier products directly to agri-retailers’ doorsteps, making high-quality equipment more accessible. This move underscores our commitment to enhancing productivity and sustainability in Indian agriculture through innovation and convenience.”

This partnership simplifies purchasing farm equipment, offering top-quality products accessible from home, the company said.

Anudeep Gupta, Director at Neptune said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with nurture.retail and expand our reach in the digital marketplace. This partnership allows us to serve more agri-retailers with our advanced spray pumps, helping them support farmers in achieving better crop protection and higher yields.”

Prashanth Kumar Prabbathi, Director at Pasura, “Our partnership with nurture.retail marks a new chapter in making quality agricultural equipment readily available to agri-retailers across the country. By leveraging nurture.retail’s robust platform, we aim to deliver our products more efficiently, supporting agri-retailers with the tools they need for successful farming. This collaboration highlights the growing importance of B2B e-commerce in revolutionising the agricultural ecosystem.”