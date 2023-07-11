The Pathanamthitta Dairy of the Trivandrum Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) is set to export Milma’s ghee after securing a licence for it.

To start with, Milma will export 6.5 tonnes of ghee to Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US, Canada, Malaysia, and Mauritius.

Kerala Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchurani inaugurated the ghee export project at the dairy complex. She said the state government has envisaged more projects to achieve self-sufficiency in milk production.

Calf rearing projects will be implemented in all districts to make more cows and calves available to dairy farmers. The minister also called for new feeding methods and rescheduling milking intervals to increase milk production.

On the health of the livestock, Chinchurani said a doctor-cum-conveyance service has been provided to 29 block panchayats and this would be extended to all block panchayats by Onam, following an administrative sanction of Rs 14 crore for the project.

The minister congratulated Pathanamthitta Dairy on securing the export licence and said it was an acknowledgement of the global quality standards of its dairy products.

Janeesh Kumar, MLA, said the export licence would be a big boost for the rural dairy sector, besides serving as an endorsement of the quality products.

Milma Chairman KS Mani inaugurated the Rs 5.5-crore district-level calf adoption project on the occasion. He said around 4,000 calves would be adopted this year.

Mani lauded TRCMPU’s efforts in securing the export licence and added that, apart from rural and urban marketing, Milma would set up outlets in other states to sell all products except milk. Noting that sale of milk alone may not sustain Milma any more, he said it was a proud achievement that Milma’s quality products have takers abroad.

TRCMPU Managing Director DS Konda said the union plans to export around 110 tonnes of ghee within a year to net about Rs 12 crore turnover.