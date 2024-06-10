Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed charge of the Prime Minister for the third time on Monday. The first file he signed was related with release of fund related with PM KISAN Nidhi.

On Monday morning, he reached the South Block, which houses the Prime Minister’s offices. He was received by senior officials and greeted by all officers and employees of the PMO. Modi and his Council of Ministers were administered oaths of office and secrecy on Sunday.

Later, he signed the first file after assuming charge. It authorized the release of the 17th instalment of PM KISAN Nidhi, which will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around ₹20,000 crore. After signing the file, PM Modi said, “Ours is a government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is, therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”

The PM KISAN Nidhi was announced in the interim Budget of 2019-20 for small and marginal farmers. However, in the first Cabinet meeting post-formation of the Modi Government for the second time in 2019, it was decided to expand the ambit of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) all land-holding eligible farmer families (subject to the prevalent exclusion criteria)

While the interim Budget prescribed the scheme for over 12 crore farmers, the first Cabinet decision of Modi 2.0 increased the coverage to around 14.5 crore beneficiaries, with an estimated expenditure by the Central Government of Rs. 87,217.50 crores for the year 2019-20. It was said that the Cabinet decision pertaining to expanding the ambit of PM-KISAN marks the fulfilment of a major promise made by the Prime Minister to the people of India in the run-up to the 2019 Parliamentary elections. The BJP manifesto too mentioned this major policy decision.

The genesis of the PM-KISAN Yojana dates back to the interim Budget for 2019-2020. The key element of PM-KISAN is income support of ₹6,000 to small and marginal landholder farmer families with cultivable land holdings of up to 2 hectares across the country. (This has been expanded today) The amount is being released in three instalments of ₹2,000 each over the year, to be credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries held in destination banks through Direct Benefit Transfer mode.

The scheme was launched on February 24, 2019, in Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh).

