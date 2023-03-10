PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a Central Government initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi. PM Kisan Nidhi was introduced to help farmers and their families economically. A farmer can register in the scheme using Aadhaar card details.

If there is a wrong entry during registration, they can make corrections to their Aadhaar details in few simple steps.

  • Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website.
  • Scroll down to Farmers Corner, and click on Edit Aadhaar Failure Records.
  • On the next page, you will be asked to provide Aadhaar number/ Registration number/ Mobile number.
  • Enter captcha and click on Search to continue.
  • Next, edit Aadhaar info and update the details.
