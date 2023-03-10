PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a Central Government initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi. PM Kisan Nidhi was introduced to help farmers and their families economically. A farmer can register in the scheme using Aadhaar card details.

If there is a wrong entry during registration, they can make corrections to their Aadhaar details in few simple steps.

Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website.

Scroll down to Farmers Corner, and click on Edit Aadhaar Failure Records.

On the next page, you will be asked to provide Aadhaar number/ Registration number/ Mobile number.

Enter captcha and click on Search to continue.

to continue. Next, edit Aadhaar info and update the details.