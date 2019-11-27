Poultry farmers lose Re 1 on every egg that you eat

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
At Rs 5-6 a piece, you may be thinking that the egg prices have hit the roof. But on every egg that you buy, the producer is making a loss of Re 1.
"What farmers are getting is just Rs 3.80 - 4, leaving them in a loss of Re 0.75 - 1. In the last one month, the poultry farmers suffered a loss of Rs 7,500 crore," Chakradhar Rao, President of the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers' Association (IPEMA), has said.
" Each farmer has lost about Rs 250 on every bird that he owns owns in the last nine months, " he said.
Talking to BusinessLine on the sidelines of Poultry India 2019 here on Wednesday, he said that the poultry sector is reeling under severe stress due to increased cost of production, particularly feed costs.
He said the industry can't take the cost burden if the farmers are forced to reduce the number of birds in a cage.
Claimed to be the Asia's biggest poultry expo, the three-day event, which began today, attracted over 375 poultry equipment and product companies from India and abroad.
The event witnessed protests by angry poultry farmers who demanded support prices for their produce.
They created a flutter in the inaugural as they raised slogans, holding placards.
They alleged that the NECC (National Egg Coordination Committee) has failed to attend to their grievances. Demanding elections to the national body, they said the farmers in the egg production regions such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were losing heavily because of the lopsided pricing of the egg.
"The NECC is not coordinating well. They need to convene regular meetings with stakeholders such as farmers, farms and traders to listen to the issues on the ground," A K P, who represents the Namakkal constituency in the Lok Sabha, said.
Echoing the views expressed by the protestors, he said the (egg) production have been hit very hard because of the poor pricing issues.
Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav assured that the issue of support price would be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the poultry industry.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
The rupee (INR) broke out of the critical resistance at 71.6 and closed at 71.49 against the dollar (USD) on ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...