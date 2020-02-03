Programme on bee hiving on Feb 5

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Growers can contact Rubber Board Call Centre to know about 'Bee Hiving' and Domestication of indigenous stingless bees and harvesting of honey from the hives. Mr. R Ramachandran, an expert will answer questions on the subject on February 5, 2020 (Wednesday) from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The Call Centre Number is 0481 - 2576622, according to press release from Rubber Board, .
Bee keeping is a supplementary income generating activity in rubber plantations. Now, re-foliation is started in rubber after natural defoliation. This is the time of maximum nectar production in rubber. Scientific knowledge about bee keeping and harvesting of honey will help the farmer to get maximum income from this.
The call centre service of the Board is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days. Information about the services of the Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing of rubber can be sought from Rubber Board Head Office, Kottayam.
