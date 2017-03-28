Recent showers revive Nilgiri tea sector hopes

Autoshock
The drought-hit tea plantations in the Nilgiris are looking forward to a better crop by mid-April, thanks to the recent showers.
Last week, some plantations received rains for three days, ranging from 19 to 24 cms in different agro-zones, which made up for the absence of rainfall in February and early March.
“Late showers had delayed our top quality high-grown winter speciality teas. Now, they are in the market and the supply will go on for some weeks in April. Plantations have lost 30 to 40 per cent of their normal crop this winter due to prolonged dryness and harsh winter conditions”, G Udayakumar, Director, Avataa Beverages, told BusinessLine.
“Last week’s rains are a blessing to tea bushes,” Avataa Speciality Tea Production Executive ENR Vejayashekara said. “Our Billimalai Estate are turning green, with the leaves stocking juice for speciality manufacture. The quantity is low, but picking up, while the quality is peaking.
“There is a mild breeze now, which has lowered the temperature to levels that are comfortable for the tea bushes. If we get a couple of more showers, the output of standard green leaf and the manufactured speciality tea will increase,” he added.
“The drought has affected the arrival of tea for auctions. Last week’s offer of 8.99 lakh kg at our auctions was the lowest volume so far in calendar 2017,” Ramesh Bhojarajan, Chairman, Coonoor Tea Trade Association, said.
