Rice Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:51:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)3267.0010.651438.00465045008.14
Pilibhit(UP)3000.005016612.50271527105.85
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC5800.0035003500-5.41
Sultanpur(UP)280.0021.743420.00242527502.54
Bindki(UP)180.00-285400.002450244010.36
Hardoi(UP)160.00-15.794380.0025302450NC
Gondal(UP)155.004.034981.50246024504.24
Barhaj(UP)110.00-8.335303.00242024207.08
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)100.00254240.00234023755.17
Lucknow(UP)98.0048.482299.502870280022.13
Puranpur(UP)90.0012.53040.00266027005.14
Barabanki(UP)85.0013.33581.00246524404.89
Mainpuri(UP)85.007.591986.0025402580-15.05
Agra(UP)82.006.492981.00258026101.98
Muzzafarnagar(UP)76.00-2.561270.00281028005.05
Aligarh(UP)75.00-6.252985.00255025501.19
Howly(ASM)73.00247.62167.001650135017.86
Ballia(UP)70.00-6.672105.00245024407.93
Saharanpur(UP)60.0025906.50279028004.49
Allahabad(UP)50.0011.111015.50262526005.85
Naugarh(UP)47.5035.712072.50248024759.98
Pandua(WB)45.0012.51254.0029502950-1.67
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1010.0032703220-7.89
Raibareilly(UP)42.50372.22326.0023752400-
Karimganj(ASM)40.00NC540.0024502450-
Vasai(Mah)40.00-11.111033.0032453390-0.15
Kopaganj(UP)40.00-11.11887.002465246010.04
Kandi(WB)40.005.26651.00260026001.96
Bazpur(Utr)35.50-17.063290.1022002200-8.33
Chintamani(Kar)35.0016.67272.002700270020.00
Kayamganj(UP)35.0016.671013.002710271013.87
Kicchha(Utr)34.90-36.55372.40220020002.33
Gazipur(UP)34.006.254892.503310331012.20
Faizabad(UP)32.0016.36743.50245024508.89
Dahod(Guj)31.20-57.84346.3040004150-6.98
Madhoganj(UP)30.508.931685.50233023203.10
Etawah(UP)30.007.14867.00263027008.23
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.291409.00247024708.33
Partaval(UP)30.0071.43227.50230023907.48
Mathura(UP)30.0057.89615.5025602560NC
Azamgarh(UP)29.501.722538.50246024507.89
Bareilly(UP)27.00-44.331222.50267526904.90
Lalitpur(UP)26.00-3.7924.0024802470-2.75
Bhivandi(Mah)25.0038.89655.0023502350-14.23
Basti(UP)25.00-41.18946.502470247512.27
Hapur(UP)25.00251035.002800287012.90
Saidpurhat (UP)25.00-50232.003210321063.86
Dadri(UP)25.00NC733.00290029305.45
Badayoun(UP)24.0020448.502600262010.64
Nalbari(ASM)22.5040.62280.9025502550NC
Farukhabad(UP)21.0031.25556.502760275019.48
Naanpara(UP)21.008.81666.60232523501.75
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-58.33681.20241024007.59
Pukhrayan(UP)20.0017.65392.00237023509.22
Sitapur(UP)20.00NC588.00240024405.12
Bharthna(UP)20.0033.333625.00270027109.31
Chorichora(UP)20.00-9.09202.002470246010.51
Safdarganj(UP)20.0017.65443.00250024809.65
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)20.0033.331467.0028002800NC
Ulhasnagar(Mah)18.00NC490.004500450025.00
Paliakala(UP)18.00-14.29574.80243023906.81
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)17.40357.89104.8030003000NC
Bangarmau(UP)16.00NC167.10250025509.89
Ghatal(WB)16.0045.45267.50255025500.79
Jayas(UP)15.00-21.05898.40205020755.13
Balrampur(UP)15.00-16.67436.0022502225-4.66
Karvi(UP)14.0040334.50234523605.63
Khurja(UP)12.009.09344.30268026853.88
Shamli(UP)12.0014049.0027902815-0.36
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)12.00-11.11228.502700268017.39
Sahiyapur(UP)11.00-21.43888.502460245512.07
Sirsaganj(UP)11.00-31.25345.0026402660-5.04
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.20NC164.8032003100-5.88
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC621.0021502150NC
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)8.5030.77238.5022802260-
Kasganj(UP)8.00NC128.0025602560-6.57
Chitwadagaon(UP)8.00-11.11232.0021002100-
Unnao(UP)7.5015.38103.902700270016.13
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.00NC406.0026002600NC
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.803.03152.60300030002.74
Mirzapur(UP)6.0020277.502470242510.02
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.0033.33440.40230023006.48
Ruperdeeha(UP)6.00NC299.002250225012.50
Nadia(WB)6.00NC330.00385038506.94
Atarra(UP)5.00-16.67240.00236023807.27
Panchpedwa(UP)5.00-27.54229.9019601975-14.78
Fatehpur(UP)4.60-29.23748.70238023859.17
Mangaon(Mah)4.00-5050.003200320014.29
Puwaha(UP)4.00NC299.2025002450-0.79
Sehjanwa(UP)4.0033.33198.0021602160NC
Badda(UP)4.0033.33110.5025002450-
Khatra(WB)4.00-42.86543.00265026503.92
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5117.50262526250.96
Tikonia(UP)3.50-14.6368.3023502130-6.00
Kosikalan(UP)3.40NC172.10261526102.15
Auraiya(UP)3.0020210.002700270021.08
Khair(UP)3.0027539.10260026001.96
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00NC107.80265026756.00
Baberu(UP)2.00NC48.1023302360-
Charra(UP)2.00-2031.40255025502.00
Purwa(UP)2.00NC12.0021502125-
Tundla(UP)2.00NC191.70255025801.19
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-21.74162.802460244514.42
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.50-11.7636.0026002620-2.44
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC16.0042504250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC73.0032003200-
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC22.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC84.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC85.0022002200-45.00
Gadaura(UP)1.00-33.33374.902400240014.29
Sindholi(UP)1.00NC22.0018501900-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC28.1025502550-0.39
Published on October 15, 2019
