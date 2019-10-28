Rice Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:38:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)3705.00101.1478960.00465046508.14
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC8120.0035003500NC
Baxirhat(WB)235.00-2.081438.00275027501.85
Bangarpet(Kar)90.00-180.001800--1.10
Kalipur(WB)60.00-28.571842.0024002400-
Manvi(Kar)50.00138.1142.0020502250-
Egra/contai(WB)36.001.41359.0025002500NC
Pandua(WB)36.00-201506.0030003000NC
Toofanganj(WB)24.705.56169.90275027501.85
Fatehabad(UP)15.00188.4657.9023502320NC
Kaliaganj(WB)15.00NC134.0036003550-
Chintamani(Kar)13.00-62.86567.002300230021.05
Purulia(WB)12.00NC138.00264026400.76
Champadanga(WB)12.00-33.33409.0031003050-4.62
Dibrugarh(ASM)11.00NC242.20310031005.84
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC681.0021502150NC
Nadia(WB)8.0033.33374.0038003750-2.56
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.00-17.65452.0026002600NC
Hanagal(Kar)3.00-86.96473.0019001900NC
Khatra(WB)3.00NC561.40265026503.92
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC14.5030002800-6.25
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC28.0039004250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC85.0030003200-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC13.009200100001.10
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC96.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC97.0022002200-45.00
Published on October 28, 2019
