Rice Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:37:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Pilibhit(UP)4500.0060.7137212.50261526109.87
Bangalore(Kar)2241.00-39.5183442.00465046508.14
Gadarpur(Utr)927.00-62.3371255.0023973205-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC9280.0035003500NC
Baxirhat(WB)225.00-4.261888.00275027501.85
Gondal(UP)150.00-1.646188.5024602460-0.40
Barhaj(UP)150.007.146943.00240024206.43
Birbhum(WB)145.00-12.12625.00250024502.46
Lucknow(UP)100.00-8.262911.502675260018.89
Agra(UP)100.0013.643527.00256025604.92
Muzzafarnagar(UP)85.0013.332190.00275028003.58
Gadaura(UP)81.001520553.50230023009.52
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC2310.0029002900-7.94
Kalna(WB)65.501.551380.5029502950-1.67
Saharanpur(UP)62.00-11.431284.50277027804.53
Gauripur(ASM)50.004.171809.5045004500NC
Karimganj(ASM)50.00-16.67320.0035003500NC
Ghaziabad(UP)45.0012.52100.00292529257.34
Mathura(UP)45.0032.35895.5025402550-6.27
Azamgarh(UP)43.007.52849.50247524709.27
Pandua(WB)42.00-6.671680.0030003000NC
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC2900.0024002400NC
Kayamganj(UP)40.001001209.002670271012.66
Naugarh(UP)39.50-7.062568.502485249010.20
Bareilly(UP)38.00-7.321482.502540259010.43
Nawabganj(UP)33.50294.12355.252450244013.43
Basti(UP)32.00601160.50246024709.82
Kopaganj(UP)29.00-19.441071.002480247510.71
Bharthna(UP)28.00-303841.00255026504.08
Jorhat(ASM)27.50NC1702.50340034006.25
Naanpara(UP)27.0025800.6022802290-0.87
Etawah(UP)26.00-3.71112.00257525705.10
Manvi(Kar)25.00-50192.0024692050-
Lalitpur(UP)24.00-14.291136.0025202460-5.97
Toofanganj(WB)23.00-6.88215.90275027501.85
Partaval(UP)22.50-27.42370.502390235011.68
Fatehabad(UP)22.0046.67101.9023502350NC
Pukhrayan(UP)22.004.76518.00236023508.76
Chintamani(Kar)21.0061.54609.002300230021.05
Farukhabad(UP)21.00NC674.5027502750108.33
Madhoganj(UP)21.00-4.551807.50235023604.91
Safdarganj(UP)21.0023.53519.002510250010.09
Devariya(UP)18.5060.87981.002485248016.12
Sitapur(UP)17.00-15701.00240024005.12
Nalbari(ASM)16.50-17.5456.9025002500NC
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)16.0039.13305.502700276017.39
Purulia(WB)16.00-11.11206.0026202620NC
Puranpur(UP)15.00-83.333410.00255025801.19
Ghatal(WB)15.00-9.09360.50255025500.79
Fatehpur(UP)14.5020.83855.50236523608.74
Giridih(Jha)12.35-21.09250.89380038008.57
Kannauj(UP)12.009.09357.502650265012.29
Badayoun(UP)10.00-9.09582.502660266017.70
Kasganj(UP)10.00NC194.0025802570-5.84
Panchpedwa(UP)10.00-16.67273.9019701980-12.05
Mirzapur(UP)9.5026.67311.50245024509.87
Sahiyapur(UP)9.00-35.711021.502465246510.04
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.0050500.40225022504.65
Khurja(UP)8.00-11.11378.30267026852.10
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29133.002575260013.19
Karvi(UP)7.50-50400.50237023406.28
Akbarpur(UP)7.50-14.77750.60243024708.48
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.0016.67268.20310031006.16
Nadia(WB)7.0016.67400.0038003800-5.00
Atarra(UP)6.00-40272.00236023507.27
Etah(UP)6.00-45.45234.5025702560-0.39
Firozabad(UP)6.005026.2025602530-
Puwaha(UP)6.00NC323.2025002500-0.79
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)6.00-29.41250.5022602280-
Mangaon(Mah)5.002560.0032003200-8.57
Badda(UP)4.2020125.9025002500-
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC139.50257525750.59
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-44.44129.80268026400.75
Anandnagar(UP)2.30-58.18192.002460245517.14
Sonamura(Tri)2.00-209.0026002650-
Sindholi(UP)2.0010026.0018501850-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.502513.402500250025.00
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC32.0039003800-
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC26.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC98.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC99.0022002200-45.00
Charra(UP)1.00-54.5542.80256025502.40
Auraiya(UP)0.80-73.33211.602600270015.04
Published on October 30, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)