Rice Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:50:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bindki(UP)280.0033.976678.00235024404.91
Hardoi(UP)200.0011.115540.0024502460-1.21
Barhaj(UP)180.00-108043.00240024006.43
Bazpur(Utr)170.5035.863980.3022002200-10.20
Muzzafarnagar(UP)155.0093.752820.00269026901.32
Gondal(UP)150.00NC6488.5024602460-0.40
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)130.0036.844690.0021002280-5.62
Mainpuri(UP)118.0025.532762.0025002510-10.07
Chintamani(Kar)91.00333.33791.002300230017.95
Aligarh(UP)75.007.143435.00255072502.00
Naugarh(UP)75.003.453066.50247524659.03
Madhoganj(UP)75.0020.972162.50225022800.45
Kasimbazar(WB)72.50-3.33971.5026502675-6.36
Mathura(UP)60.00-14.291155.5025502540-1.92
Bareilly(UP)56.00115.381646.502550250010.87
Honnali(Kar)51.00240605.00185618634.56
Gazipur(UP)49.0032.435220.503280331010.07
Gauripur(ASM)45.00-4.261993.5045004500NC
Jorhat(ASM)45.0055.171940.50340034006.25
Kalipur(WB)44.00-35.292066.0024002400-
Pandua(WB)42.00NC1764.00310030003.33
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC3100.0024002400NC
Allahabad(UP)40.00-33.331375.502650270013.98
Lalitpur(UP)40.0066.671216.0023352520-10.19
Kayamganj(UP)40.00NC1289.002700267014.41
Dadri(UP)40.0033.331023.00285028003.64
Beldanga(WB)40.00-11.111705.00270027003.85
Kopaganj(UP)39.0034.481149.00247524809.27
Vasai(Mah)38.0018.751253.0034303255-1.72
Kandi(WB)38.00-5897.00260026203.17
Kicchha(Utr)30.90-69.1634.202500220013.64
Manvi(Kar)30.00-50372.0018501825-
Muradabad(UP)30.007.14542.40256026506.67
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00NC1141.50247024709.78
Bankura Sadar(WB)30.00-14.29463.0025002500-3.85
Islampur(WB)28.007.69376.0037503750-
Ulhasnagar(Mah)25.0038.89540.004300450019.44
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-28.572220.00291529256.97
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)24.0050353.502740270019.13
Raiganj(WB)24.009.09342.0036503650-
Devariya(UP)22.5021.621026.00248024859.73
Partaval(UP)22.50NC415.502400239012.15
Sitapur(UP)22.0029.41745.00241524005.78
Wansi(UP)22.0010802.0021102110NC
Hanagal(Kar)21.00-30575.0019001900NC
Bhivandi(Mah)21.00-52.27867.00240027503.45
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC740.0024502450-
Falakata(WB)20.00NC800.0026002600-7.14
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC540.0026002600-7.14
Fatehpur(UP)18.7028.97892.90237023659.72
Asansol(WB)17.58-22.892015.46300030002.74
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-23.81706.502740275016.60
Durgapur(WB)16.00-28.891424.6028002720-1.75
Champadanga(WB)15.0025463.0031503100NC
Nalbari(ASM)14.50-9.38517.9025002500NC
Akbarpur(UP)14.50-3.33825.60243024308.48
Panchpedwa(UP)14.00-12.5333.9019751960-11.04
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)14.00-22.221721.0028002800NC
Nawabganj(UP)12.00-64.18379.252460245013.89
Kaliaganj(WB)12.00-20158.0036503600-
Karvi(UP)11.00-38.89458.50237523506.50
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC781.0021502150NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.00NC555.40225022504.65
Kannauj(UP)9.00-25375.502750265019.57
Etah(UP)8.0033.33250.50256025700.79
Hailakandi(ASM)7.0016.67116.00245024502.08
Gadaura(UP)7.00250575.50230023009.52
Mirzapur(UP)7.00-26.32325.50242524508.26
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.00-11.76362.80310031006.16
Sehjanwa(UP)6.0020252.002460247013.89
Nadia(WB)6.00NC424.0038003800-5.00
Mangaon(Mah)5.00NC70.0032003200-8.57
Fatehabad(UP)5.00-66.67352.90232023203.11
Atarra(UP)5.00-16.67282.00238023608.18
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)5.00-16.67260.5022702260-
Tundla(UP)5.00100210.70254525501.80
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29154.50257525750.59
Kalyani(WB)4.0014.29156.00345034501.47
Kosikalan(UP)3.90-4.88194.1025352565-0.98
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-14.29142.80267026450.38
Sonamura(Tri)2.502514.0027002600-
Imphal(Man)2.30NC40.4049004900-
Charra(UP)2.0010046.80255025602.00
Kalimpong(WB)2.0010035.5028002800-39.13
Anandnagar(UP)1.80NC207.602460244511.82
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.70NC42.8025952580-2.81
Maudaha(UP)1.20-25115.00236523606.29
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC38.0037004250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC93.0032003100-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC15.001000092009.89
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC108.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC109.00420042005.00
Khair(UP)1.00-33.3344.10258025801.98
Achnera(UP)0.70NC32.3025502550-0.39
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.70-3021.0048004800-
Published on November 11, 2019
