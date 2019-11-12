Rice Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2854.0043.1393138.00465046508.14
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC10440.0035003500NC
Baxirhat(WB)230.002.222348.0027502750-5.17
Sindhanur(Kar)100.00163.16294.001700200019.30
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC2450.0029002900-7.94
Pandua(WB)44.004.761852.00310031003.33
Honnali(Kar)39.00-23.53683.00185618564.56
Lakhimpur(UP)38.00-51845.00237024002.60
Chitwadagaon(UP)25.00400249.002430210015.71
Panchpedwa(UP)25.0078.57383.9019901975-10.36
Toofanganj(WB)22.50-2.17260.90275027501.85
Manvi(Kar)20.00-33.33412.0018501850-
Choubepur(UP)19.8014.121526.802635256012.13
Purulia(WB)18.0012.5242.00263026200.38
Ghatal(WB)16.006.67392.50265025506.00
Fatehabad(UP)15.00200382.90235023204.44
Hailakandi(ASM)6.00-14.29128.00245024502.08
Ahirora(UP)5.50NC124.6023002300NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC375.002250225040.63
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.40-26.67371.60310031006.16
Kasganj(UP)4.00NC210.00260025603.59
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC40.0039003700-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC95.0030003200-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC17.0010000100009.89
Published on November 12, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)