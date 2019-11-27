Rice Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)3628.0016.73110699.0025255100-
Bangalore(Kar)1611.00-18.68110000.00465046508.14
Barhaj(UP)185.00-2.6310313.00239023906.70
Madhoganj(UP)181.00112.942974.50232023004.04
Naugarh(UP)105.009.954327.502490250013.18
Sankeshwar(Kar)100.00-200.002030--
Gazipur(UP)82.00-5.755872.503160316017.04
Aligarh(UP)80.006.674205.00254025401.60
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC2870.0029002900-7.94
Jafarganj(UP)46.00187.51104.00246524504.89
Gauripur(ASM)45.00-102661.5045004500NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)45.00-6.251009.0025002500-3.85
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1460.003540345012.38
Chintamani(Kar)44.00-26.671055.002400230023.08
Karimganj(ASM)40.001001070.0024502450-
Fatehpur(UP)38.3017.851244.90237023758.72
Muradabad(UP)33.0010836.402590257012.61
Lalitpur(UP)30.0015.381556.0023602375-14.18
Ulhasnagar(Mah)25.00NC688.004300400019.44
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.0013.642027.0028002800NC
Partaval(UP)21.00-20.75510.502400239012.15
Cachar(ASM)20.00-503460.0024002400NC
Badayoun(UP)20.0033.33788.502580259013.66
Mohamadabad(UP)20.00100253.0027002700-
Falakata(WB)20.00NC1000.0026002600-7.14
Kolar(Kar)19.00-40.62250.00476356009.39
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-15.79894.502800270018.64
Bhivandi(Mah)15.00-701143.0021502340-7.33
Champadanga(WB)14.0016.67661.00315031503.28
Kasganj(UP)10.0066.67274.00256025701.19
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC901.0021502150NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.50-13.33646.40225022504.65
Tulsipur(UP)6.50-63.8970.0025801875-
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.0013.64460.40310031006.16
Achalda(UP)5.00-7593.302560260034.74
Kosikalan(UP)4.4041.94238.3025402565-3.05
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0033.33191.5025252525NC
Mangaon(Mah)3.00-50108.0028003500NC
Sonamura(Tri)2.50108.3327.4026003200-
Anandnagar(UP)2.5056.25240.40246524707.17
Kadur(Kar)2.00-4.003333--
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC38.0018501850-
Gadaura(UP)1.80-10599.702300230015.00
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC54.0042504250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC109.003200310018.52
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC122.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC123.00420042005.00
Achnera(UP)0.70NC39.3025402540-0.39
November 27, 2019
