Rice Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:11:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)3023.0016.27169585.0027952620-
Bangalore(Kar)2182.00-30.18145406.00455045505.81
Sultanpur(UP)700.00758100.0023502325-1.05
Sankeshwar(Kar)456.003561112.0021952030-
Pilibhit(UP)400.00-33.3393812.502560255512.78
Bangarpet(Kar)315.00-630.002850--
Siliguri(WB)262.0011.499798.0054005400-
Hardoi(UP)210.00-8.711240.00242024108.52
Bharthna(UP)200.0033.336121.00258025805.31
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)187.003.894264.00246024505.13
Barhaj(UP)180.005.8812143.00240024005.26
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)175.00-2.787630.00229021757.51
Raibareilly(UP)145.0093.331049.002350235015.76
Lucknow(UP)122.50-1.215015.502575257510.75
Bazpur(Utr)119.7013.464937.5022002300-6.38
Bindki(UP)110.00-26.678618.00238023805.31
Fatehpur(UP)97.5012.721843.90239023856.22
Etawah(UP)95.00-53702.00257025707.08
Agra(UP)95.00-5.945509.00256025750.79
Muzzafarnagar(UP)90.00-2.175714.0027002680-0.37
Sahiyapur(UP)90.00502441.502475247511.24
Naugarh(UP)88.50-8.295538.502545253013.87
Solapur(Mah)82.0057.69390.00352536302.17
Aligarh(UP)80.006.675305.00254025501.60
Allahabad(UP)80.0022.142216.50250025506.38
Mainpuri(UP)80.00-4.764968.0025302540-8.00
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC3430.0029002900-7.94
Mathura(UP)62.00-3.122411.5025602570-5.19
Karimganj(ASM)60.0050860.00245024502.08
Azamgarh(UP)60.00204227.502460246011.06
Saharanpur(UP)55.003.772418.5026802675-1.29
Kicchha(Utr)55.0093.66801.00225022502.27
Pandua(WB)52.0015.562932.0031003100NC
Ballia(UP)50.00-52.383065.0023252330-3.53
Khalilabad(UP)50.0011.111165.00245024259.87
Gazipur(UP)49.00-10.916224.50314032008.28
Chintamani(Kar)46.004.551563.002300230021.05
Chitwadagaon(UP)45.009.76671.002320232010.48
Shikaripura(Kar)40.00185.71108.0014501700-
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-202279.002760275016.95
Manvi(Kar)38.0052638.0018501830-
Vasai(Mah)37.00-2.631941.0033603610-2.89
Faizabad(UP)36.00-5.261198.50237023507.73
Atarra(UP)35.00-12.5708.00222522001.14
Bareilly(UP)34.00362367.502560257512.53
Lalitpur(UP)34.00-2.861908.0023502340-15.62
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.00-5.881603.0026002600NC
Bahraich(UP)31.5036.962530.10244524601.88
Kopaganj(UP)31.00-11.431545.002455245011.59
Puranpur(UP)31.00-8.824791.002510251010.33
Muradabad(UP)30.00201148.402580260012.17
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00202475.00240024206.19
Jaunpur(UP)28.00-301289.20234023600.86
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)27.003.85837.502750274019.57
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)25.20-1.18915.004000400033.33
Firozabad(UP)23.50-12.96350.2025702550-
Pratapgarh(UP)23.0053.33321.00238524006.47
Jangipura(UP)23.00-30.31248.00230023001.32
Badayoun(UP)22.00-121091.502610260014.73
Chorichora(UP)22.0022.22498.002560254514.29
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)22.00-4.35386.00310030008.77
Sitapur(UP)21.502.381181.00246024509.82
Akbarpur(UP)21.00201066.20236024006.31
Mohamadabad(UP)20.00122.22431.0026802620-
Devariya(UP)20.00-33.331483.002550254516.97
Balrampur(UP)20.00-16.67768.0021002150-6.67
Shamli(UP)20.00-20367.0026752675-4.46
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-20588.002440244012.96
Falakata(WB)20.00NC1240.0026002600-1.89
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC900.0026002600-1.89
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)20.00-9.092391.0028002800NC
Asansol(WB)18.501.042330.6829002900-3.33
Durgapur(WB)18.402.221704.1027002700-5.26
Kolaghat(WB)18.00-5.26384.00310030008.77
Farukhabad(UP)17.003.031184.50275027503.38
Naanpara(UP)16.60-9.291162.8022502250-3.23
Sirsaganj(UP)15.003.45744.0026102650-5.09
Karvi(UP)15.003.45682.50230023005.02
Rasda(UP)13.50NC133.00234235-
Kannauj(UP)12.504.17585.502700270010.20
Ghatal(WB)12.50-21.88561.50265026506.00
Banda(UP)12.00-25332.50227522804.84
Bangarmau(UP)12.009.09281.302560255013.78
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1021.0021502150NC
Safdarganj(UP)10.00-33.33873.00248024758.77
Khurja(UP)8.503.66550.70264026301.54
Mirzapur(UP)8.0014.29434.50243524505.87
Jhijhank(UP)8.00-27.2770.0022602380-
Lalganj(UP)7.80-2.5502.602000200018.34
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.507.14602.6026002600-1.89
Fatehabad(UP)7.2038.46455.1021502320-7.73
Kasganj(UP)7.00NC379.00258025902.79
Hailakandi(ASM)6.00-14.29168.00245024502.08
Etah(UP)6.00-7.69363.50257025601.98
Nadia(WB)6.0020566.0037503850-1.32
Tundla(UP)5.50NC320.70256025601.19
Mahoba(UP)5.208.33361.1023152340-
Kolar(Kar)5.00-82.76430.005203532419.50
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC435.002250225040.63
Dahod(Guj)4.50-93.01841.1040004000-4.76
Kosikalan(UP)4.30-2.27292.3025402550-1.55
Puwaha(UP)4.20-30458.60260025508.33
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29247.5025252525-1.94
Jhansi(UP)4.00-33.33179.1023502290-1.67
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00-11.11230.80265026551.15
Badda(UP)4.0014.2927.0026002550-
Khatra(WB)4.0014.29629.0026502650NC
Gadaura(UP)3.50-12.5636.102400240014.29
Kalyani(WB)3.50-66.67226.00345034501.47
Bhivandi(Mah)3.00-66.671317.00240023003.45
Purwa(UP)3.00-2522.0025502600-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC31.9030003000-6.25
Charra(UP)2.6013.0485.40254025300.59
Imphal(Man)2.504.1779.0049004900-
Anandnagar(UP)2.2010278.202535252012.67
Auraiya(UP)2.00-50467.602550256021.43
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.00-16.6764.60257525550.98
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC42.0018501850-
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-33.33108.4024302430-
Kalimpong(WB)1.90NC59.5029002900-36.96
Muskara(UP)1.40-17.6554.40226023000.44
Wazirganj(UP)1.202024.6025702550-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.202037.8048004800-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC64.0039004250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC127.00320032003.23
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC42.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC140.004200420086.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC141.004200420086.67
Mawana(UP)1.00-9042.0027102650-
Gurusarai(UP)1.0042.8618.602500245011.11
Bishenpur(Man)0.90NC23.3049004900-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC46.9025502550-0.39
Bilsi(UP)0.60-406.00253025403.27
