Rice Prices

as on : 22-01-2020 12:24:04 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Rampurhat(WB)73.00-147.002460-2.50
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC119.002250225032.35
Anandnagar(UP)3.2014.29101.402555255011.09
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC47.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC47.0042004200-41.67
Published on January 22, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)