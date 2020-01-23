Rice Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:49:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)3930.00-75208.002515--19.65
Bangalore(Kar)1875.00-41.8471394.00435043501.16
Hardoi(UP)340.0041.675220.00245024602.08
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC4930.0035003500NC
Chorichora(UP)225.0032.35628.002555256014.57
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)180.00-922.002490-4.84
Barhaj(UP)165.0017.865275.00241024107.59
Gondal(UP)153.00NC2985.0024502440-2.78
Azamgarh(UP)150.0027.661464.00247024459.29
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)130.00-3.72735.00228023157.80
Mainpuri(UP)105.00-23.912607.5025502495-4.85
Ballia(UP)100.00251265.00245524604.03
Choubepur(UP)89.501.13860.1524102460-6.95
Bazpur(Utr)88.0037.51865.0023252350-3.13
Muzzafarnagar(UP)85.00608.332948.00273027201.11
Lucknow(UP)85.00-21.32347.002575255011.96
Aligarh(UP)80.006.672065.00255025502.00
Gorakhpur(UP)74.00-252.202550--
Mathura(UP)71.00NC1560.0025602550-8.57
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1400.0029002900-3.33
Hapur(UP)60.00NC230.00278027600.72
Kayamganj(UP)60.00-251182.00256026200.39
Sahiyapur(UP)55.0037.51367.002500248011.11
Madhoganj(UP)52.00-50.482180.002330233014.78
Allahabad(UP)50.00-16.671076.002600255013.04
Gazipur(UP)48.00-21.311359.0031003130NC
Saharanpur(UP)46.00-81262.00272527151.30
Bareilly(UP)45.00251042.00257526209.34
Pilibhit(UP)45.00-33.8246171.00249525855.05
Hanagal(Kar)43.00-213.001900-NC
Pandua(WB)40.00-201208.00330031506.45
Vasai(Mah)37.00-21.28901.00345034605.67
Muradabad(UP)37.0019.35595.00259025809.75
Lalitpur(UP)36.00-2.7866.0024752430-6.25
Atarra(UP)35.007.69439.0023002225-
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-12.5620.002525255017.44
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0045.83980.00242024804.76
Jafarganj(UP)34.0047.83321.002490248024.50
Firozabad(UP)32.0028314.1027502760-
Etawah(UP)30.00-53.851964.502710270016.06
Jaunpur(UP)29.5055.26556.00238023502.37
Badayoun(UP)28.00-6.67704.50257526005.10
Asansol(WB)26.0023.81507.0928002830-6.67
Soharatgarh(UP)25.00108.331114.002540253012.39
Dadri(UP)25.0025770.0027502800NC
Puranpur(UP)24.00NC1421.00250025805.49
Ulhasnagar(Mah)23.004.55301.004000450014.29
Nawabganj(UP)23.004.55242.0024502430-
Devariya(UP)22.50NC418.502550254512.33
Jayas(UP)22.40-51.83516.9019801950-2.46
Basti(UP)20.50-35.94695.002500247011.61
Bhivandi(Mah)20.00-4.76702.0021002250-33.33
Banda(UP)20.00-152.502280-3.64
Shamli(UP)20.005.26289.5027302715-
Durgapur(WB)19.00-5436.2528002730-
Rampur(UP)18.00-30.77225.002600257010.64
Mohamadabad(UP)18.0020351.0025302730-
Sirsaganj(UP)17.0013.33334.5026402650-4.00
Naanpara(UP)16.507.84429.5022502200-3.85
Robertsganj(UP)16.0014.29101.60237523605.79
Purulia(WB)16.00-132.002620-0.77
Kolar(Kar)15.00-15.001720--
Pratapgarh(UP)15.00-50220.00242524408.74
Pukhrayan(UP)15.00-50305.00222522004.22
Raibareilly(UP)15.0036.36870.002425240012.27
Shikohabad(UP)15.00NC193.0023502250-6.75
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-25508.0025502600-3.41
Jhansi(UP)12.00-7.6974.0023352330-1.27
Utraula(UP)11.00-11.002150--
Kannauj(UP)11.00-8.33291.2025502600-1.92
Dahod(Guj)10.005.26404.5040004100-4.76
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.5011.76281.3021502150NC
Mawana(UP)9.20607.6934.5027402670-
Akbarpur(UP)8.50-39.29281.802450236011.11
Etah(UP)8.0014.29171.00258025601.57
Vilthararoad(UP)8.00-8.002100--
Lalganj(UP)7.0012.9171.0020252015-
Mirzapur(UP)6.50-23.53125.00248524757.58
Mahoba(UP)6.20-7.46199.90226523303.66
Kasganj(UP)6.0050310.50258025703.20
Puwaha(UP)6.00-25139.70255027008.51
Baberu(UP)5.8081.2549.70230023155.99
Tundla(UP)5.5022.22107.0025552550NC
Achalda(UP)5.00NC89.102600250017.65
Tikonia(UP)5.0010048.3029752550-
Badda(UP)4.50-35.7137.2025502700-
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0033.33100.0025752575-3.20
Kosikalan(UP)3.8022.58111.8025502585-3.77
Amroha(UP)3.00-38.002600-NC
Vishalpur(UP)2.80-76.67249.20248024154.64
Tulsipur(UP)2.7085.2024302440-
Anandnagar(UP)2.60-18.75104.002560255521.90
Charra(UP)2.504.1746.30257025502.39
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-28.5797.0026402640NC
Fatehabad(UP)2.204.76133.3021502150NC
Mangaon(Mah)2.00NC71.0028003500-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.33348.00240023704.35
Balarampur(WB)1.851.0910.9425602580-3.76
Gadaura(UP)1.8012.5157.002300230021.05
Khair(UP)1.802030.70255025701.19
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC48.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC48.0042004200-41.67
Published on January 23, 2020
