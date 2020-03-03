Rice Prices

as on : 03-03-2020 10:46:16 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Jafarganj(UP)29.0070.59514.002430246011.98
Soharatgarh(UP)12.50-24.241214.50252025206.33
Chintamani(Kar)12.00-73.33330.002600260015.56
Anandnagar(UP)2.70-50139.002550255510.87
Published on March 03, 2020
