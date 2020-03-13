Rice Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Chintamani(Kar)55.00139.131069.002200260015.79
Lakhimpur(UP)30.002001350.00244024705.63
Soharatgarh(UP)7.0016.671235.00254025306.72
Anandnagar(UP)2.50-44.44152.502545255510.65
Published on March 13, 2020
