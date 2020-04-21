Rice Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:33:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)4626.0090.6193718.00465050008.14
Shahjahanpur(UP)620.00121.432025.00266026709.69
Mandya(Kar)391.00-391.002420--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)160.001003945.00240024607.62
Bangarpet(Kar)146.00-44.72736.0021502050-
Gondal(UP)100.00-7.414309.5024002400-2.04
Hardoi(UP)100.00-16.676482.80245024004.26
Jumpuijala(Tri)98.80-98.802900--
Azamgarh(UP)90.0033.332515.50253525456.29
Barhaj(UP)90.00-30.776985.00251025209.61
Lucknow(UP)78.0018.183103.0024002460-11.11
Kandi(WB)70.0040969.50265027006.00
Raibareilly(UP)67.00346.671214.502430240011.72
Jangipur(WB)66.000.76592.0029852995-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)65.001503746.5026802710-0.56
Dadri(UP)60.00-25140.0055005600-
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC2985.00255025502.00
Mathura(UP)50.00-5.662226.0025902600-4.07
Saharanpur(UP)48.0026.321657.0026802680-0.74
Vilaspur(UP)46.0015972.302620264011.49
Barabanki(UP)45.00-10454.00245024705.60
Meerut(UP)43.00-14334.00270028000.37
Kalipur(WB)42.0090.911882.00250027004.17
Bidar(Kar)35.002590.00260025004.00
Madhoganj(UP)35.00288.892638.002405242511.86
Nanjangud(Kar)33.00-19.51101.0030002950-
Faizabad(UP)32.50-18.75742.00242024506.14
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)32.00-5.88192.0025002550-
Allahabad(UP)30.00-251281.002585256011.42
Ballia(UP)30.00NC1779.00246024405.13
Hapur(UP)30.00NC487.0026652670-1.30
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-25828.70245024505.60
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC990.002530254011.95
Pilibhit(UP)30.001.6946632.50263026506.48
Chitwadagaon(UP)30.0020356.002450243016.67
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.291647.00258525809.53
Beldanga(WB)30.00NC905.003000280011.11
Maur(UP)29.00-6.45120.002550255512.83
Kopaganj(UP)29.00-38.3833.00255025456.69
Puranpur(UP)28.00401735.00261026406.53
Holenarsipura(Kar)26.00-47.002575-47.14
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00251467.00240024203.45
Agra(UP)24.00-35.142901.00258025802.79
Honnali(Kar)23.009.5287.0031003100-
Devariya(UP)22.00-21.43765.50255025604.08
Balrampur(UP)22.0057.14433.00240023804.35
Etawah(UP)21.0016.672210.50250025509.65
Partaval(UP)20.00-33.33388.50245024807.22
Shamli(UP)20.0033.33424.9026902710-
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)19.501.56501.405000500066.67
Katwa(WB)17.502.94142.1025002550-
Basti(UP)17.00-15888.50255025307.82
Mainpuri(UP)17.00-19.053174.5026002620-4.76
Sehjanwa(UP)17.00-43.331779.502550254018.06
Rasda(UP)17.00-2.86262.00245024301013.64
Gangavathi(Kar)16.00-71.93185.0026001990-
Farukhabad(UP)16.0014.29685.5024852525-5.87
Sirsaganj(UP)16.00NC502.0026302630-5.05
Bharthna(UP)16.00-202055.002500253010.13
Naugarh(UP)15.00-96.842773.50250025204.17
Kayamganj(UP)15.00251492.0024802520-4.25
Vishalpur(UP)14.50-51.67364.7024552450-1.80
Sitapur(UP)14.30-20.56694.80241024606.64
Choubepur(UP)14.10-45.561122.9525752550-3.74
Pratapgarh(UP)14.00-9.68349.00244024259.17
Puwaha(UP)14.0012223.202650265020.45
Rampur(UP)14.00-41.67283.00265026006.43
Gorakhpur(UP)14.0075406.7026002650-
Jafarganj(UP)14.00-22.22624.00240024209.09
Bahraich(UP)13.00-3.7844.3024102400NC
Sultanpur(UP)12.00-974582.0024002365NC
Bindki(UP)12.00504376.00240023605.73
Paliakala(UP)12.0020291.00238024005.08
Champadanga(WB)12.0020434.003550360016.39
Chintamani(Kar)10.00-65.52407.002600260015.56
Shimoga(Kar)10.00-61.54111.0020502800-
Gazipur(UP)10.00-41.181699.0032303180-0.31
Karvi(UP)10.00-39.39386.50240023607.14
Bankura Sadar(WB)10.00-9.091517.0026002600-
Soharatgarh(UP)8.5041.671279.50250025204.82
Unnao(UP)8.5030.7781.30242524507.78
Raath(UP)8.50-39.2986.5021502150-
Bijnaur(UP)8.00-38.46135.002620262015.67
Milak(UP)8.00166.6740.0026002630-
Chandoli(UP)7.007514.70245024505.15
Ajuha(UP)7.00NC152.00252025608.39
Tundla(UP)7.00-77.05163.00260025803.17
Chorichora(UP)6.50301099.502610266016.26
Kasganj(UP)6.0020346.5025802630NC
Pukhrayan(UP)6.0020340.00240024306.67
Fatehpur(UP)5.2041615.10238022954.62
Shikohabad(UP)5.00400242.002450255011.36
Achalda(UP)5.0066.67171.102500240013.12
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.20-6.67515.1025002600NC
Badda(UP)4.20-6.6762.4024502400-
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-20143.0025002450-
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-22.22182.002590256511.40
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.40NC55.50257525901.38
Naanpara(UP)3.20146.15526.50240024005.49
Bangarmau(UP)3.00NC180.60245025107.69
Kosikalan(UP)3.00NC158.5025502560-3.77
Nadia(WB)3.00NC182.004300420013.16
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)3.007.14167.3026502620NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)3.0050979.0027502750NC
Uluberia(WB)2.903.5729.903500320020.69
Buland Shahr(UP)2.604121.6026552640-0.19
Bharwari(UP)2.60-7.1441.2025702560-
Gadaura(UP)2.5025188.502300220021.05
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-50131.00266026501.33
Mawana(UP)2.0033.3383.0026702960-
Khatra(WB)1.8012.586.8026502650NC
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.6014.2918.4029802970-
Melaghar(Tri)1.5087.533.90290028007.41
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC191.80255025509.68
Khair(UP)1.50-4047.7025702570-1.15
Robertsganj(UP)1.5050164.30244524157.24
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-2528.2024002400-
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.40NC14.9037003700-
Muskara(UP)1.404037.50228023500.88
Charra(UP)1.30-18.7568.40257025400.78
Pabiacherra(Tri)1.20507.3029102900-
Lalganj(UP)1.20-33.33219.2022002200-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC57.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC56.0042004200NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.67168.102535252010.22
Kishunpur(UP)1.00-96.7763.0017001800-10.53
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-37.532.3024202350-
Shahganj(UP)1.00-7558.00241023803.88
Risia(UP)0.90-1056.3024002430-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC20.90257025901.18
Richha(UP)0.60-0.602340--
Published on April 21, 2020
