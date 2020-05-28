Rice Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:26:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)3508.004.5104693.00231023174.76
Bangalore(Kar)1699.00-63.2795417.0041004650-9.89
Mandya(Kar)668.00177.184646.0024002200-
Bangarpet(Kar)288.0089.474573.0022002400-
Kolar(Kar)142.00517.39180.0018602040-1.59
Dadri(UP)125.0025515.0059505950-
Gondal(UP)111.509.315490.0024002400-2.04
Azamgarh(UP)110.00-18.523986.20257525705.32
Ghaziabad(UP)100.00251846.0027002700-1.82
Hardoi(UP)100.00-16.677212.80243024303.85
Lucknow(UP)99.0011.244163.0024502460-7.20
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)90.00-554870.0023602350NC
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)76.00-64.81562.0049004600-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)75.00501857.002625260010.29
Roorkee(Utr)75.00-401765.0021002100-64.22
Barhaj(UP)72.00-108098.00252025006.33
Kasimbazar(WB)67.00282.861051.00284030007.17
Allahabad(UP)60.00-7.691901.50245025302.94
Madhoganj(UP)60.0033.333075.00242024508.52
Kandi(WB)56.00121135.50265027005.16
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC3345.00254025500.79
Bareilly(UP)50.0011.111672.50255025604.08
Vilaspur(UP)50.008.931155.70260025903.59
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)49.00-9.26211.0029003300-
Maur(UP)43.00-12.24301.00258525455.30
Kopaganj(UP)43.0053.57955.00258525405.30
Pandua(WB)43.00NC1592.003600365024.14
Jafarganj(UP)36.002.86846.002450240013.43
Khalilabad(UP)35.00401240.002550255013.33
Jaunpur(UP)32.5041.31118.20250024856.84
Muradabad(UP)32.0088.241003.0025702580-1.15
Basti(UP)31.5012.51103.00254025508.09
Firozabad(UP)31.50-18.181122.1026002575-
Partaval(UP)31.00-1.59513.50248024708.53
Hapur(UP)30.00-33.33675.0026852630-7.09
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.291882.00245024405.60
Gorakhpur(UP)30.00200461.7025852615-
Pilibhit(UP)30.00-21.0546813.50259025902.57
Mathura(UP)30.00-14.292461.0025902600-5.82
Vishalpur(UP)30.00900474.2024502545-3.92
Bidar(Kar)26.00-25.71116.0024002600-4.00
Chorichora(UP)26.00642.861133.502600260015.81
Honnali(Kar)25.00-45.65402.0030003000-
Nawabganj(UP)25.00NC495.002400240050.00
Balrampur(UP)25.00-10.71687.00244024406.09
Mainpuri(UP)25.0038.893308.50260026207.44
Bankura Sadar(WB)24.009.091640.0026002600-
Kalipur(WB)24.00NC2067.0024002400NC
Mohamadabad(UP)23.50-50671.5024802460-
Durgapur(WB)23.5017.5794.35300029005.26
Kayamganj(UP)22.00101606.0024602470-7.17
Asansol(WB)22.0010880.89310031003.33
Puranpur(UP)20.502.52005.50256025753.64
Pratapgarh(UP)20.0021.21401.50243524108.95
Pukhrayan(UP)20.0066.67394.002500254013.12
Raibareilly(UP)20.00-75.611398.502475245015.12
Agra(UP)20.00-203008.00258025801.38
Choubepur(UP)20.00NC1245.6525002570-6.54
Bijnaur(UP)18.50-28.85185.502575260010.99
Egra/contai(WB)18.00-10406.50250027008.70
Gazipur(UP)17.00-10.531807.0032003200-1.84
Etawah(UP)16.00NC2275.5025002550-1.96
Sahiyapur(UP)16.00-201863.00254025406.72
Bharthna(UP)16.00-202114.0025502550NC
Paliakala(UP)16.0045.45368.50243024006.11
Atarra(UP)15.00NC609.50235023800.86
Rampur(UP)15.00-16.67365.00258026101.57
Tulsipur(UP)15.0090047.9016302400-
Memari(WB)15.007.14114.00245026008.89
Jayas(UP)14.4017.07563.302350198017.50
Farukhabad(UP)14.0016.67821.5024502460-7.20
Sitapur(UP)14.00-23.5837.30244024503.39
Rasda(UP)14.00-17.65343.00245024101013.64
Sirsaganj(UP)13.50NC726.00264026303.53
Naugarh(UP)13.00-56.673285.00253025255.42
Jangipura(UP)13.0018.18493.00256025309.40
Champadanga(WB)12.00NC507.003450345015.00
Mahoba(UP)10.6063.08315.50244024507.73
Bahraich(UP)10.50-4.55930.80243024101.25
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-751977.502550254018.06
Amroha(UP)9.50-5103.0025802600-0.77
Chintamani(Kar)9.00-67.86495.002500250011.11
Ballia(UP)9.00-852143.00247524704.87
Devariya(UP)8.506.25837.50257525854.67
Etah(UP)8.0033.33281.50257025800.39
Soharatgarh(UP)8.00-30.431398.70255025206.69
Banda(UP)7.50275241.50241024004.10
Kannauj(UP)7.304.29398.5024502460-2.00
Ajuha(UP)7.00-22.22226.00250025005.26
Raath(UP)7.0025120.1023502150-
Chandoli(UP)6.00-14.2941.202550247510.39
Kasganj(UP)6.0020377.5025602540NC
Tundla(UP)6.0020192.00258025651.57
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00-401021.00280027003.70
Naanpara(UP)5.80-12.12558.20242024109.01
Milak(UP)5.80-3.33112.6025502550-
Jhijhank(UP)5.0025180.5025402530-
Mirzapur(UP)4.5012.5213.502625261511.23
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.5028.57416.502460244017.14
Robertsganj(UP)4.00300172.10245024404.48
Achalda(UP)4.0033.33232.102500250013.12
Nadia(WB)4.00100206.00400042005.26
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.80NC82.10263525702.33
Auraiya(UP)3.5075204.60250025502.04
Khurja(UP)3.5016.67195.40265026650.38
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50NC138.40265526550.57
Gadaura(UP)3.00-80228.50230023009.52
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC20.30300030007.14
Kosikalan(UP)2.803.7178.80260025504.00
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.7012.5184.6026502650NC
Akbarpur(UP)2.40-31.43346.30241024102.12
Bishramganj(Bishalgarh)(Tri)2.20-4.803600--
Bishalgarh(Tri)2.002522.2036003900-
Wazirganj(UP)1.8028.5736.9025602580-
Charra(UP)1.60-11.1179.80255025500.20
Khair(UP)1.50-2558.5025702580-1.15
Lalganj(UP)1.50-16.67234.0023002300-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.505040.80242024208.04
Muskara(UP)1.507.1450.60230024001.77
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.40-12.525.9029502960-
Boxonagar(Tri)1.4027.2722.2028002800-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC66.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC65.0042004200NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.002543.60280027003.70
Khatra(WB)1.00-5096.6026502650NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.5186.80252524909.78
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-5011.702500257528.21
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-6012.60252025009.09
Published on May 28, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.