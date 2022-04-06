Rubber Board launches second edition of virtual trade fair

The second edition of the Rubber Board virtual trade fair (VTF) has been inaugurated with 190 exhibitors, covering all major rubber product categories — from automobile tyres to rubber band. This edition of the fair will be live for the next six months.

The first edition of the fair had more than 1,500 hits and the majority of the participants in the first edition continue to exhibit their products in the second edition also. The Rubber Board virtual trade fair is a first of its kind attempt made by any of the commodity boards for promoting domestically produced and manufactured goods.

Overwhelming response

The VTF has been initiated with an objective of improving the market visibility of Indian rubber and rubber products in the domestic and international market. The first edition was live since October 2021. In VTF, the Board provides opportunity to manufacturers and exporters for showcasing their product details, company profile, product videos, display posters, contact details etc. The overwhelming response from the manufacturer and exporter fraternity had compelled Board to relaunch the fair.

Though, India’s natural rubber and rubber products export holds a much coveted position in global trade, the rubber sector accounts for just 1.06 per cent of country’s total exports. The tremendous potential of the rubber sector is yet to be tapped to the fullest potential. It is assessed that the strength of MSME in rubber sector is not adequately showcased in the international market. It is high time for the MSME sector to take up opportunities arising in the international market.

The VTF can be accessed from the URL https://vtf.rubberboard.org.in/rubberboard.

The VTF is considered as a cost effective digital platform promoting Indian rubber and rubber products in the domestic and international market. It is a unique opportunity for manufacturers and exporters to be part of this fair and may utilise it as an effective marketing tool for business growth.