Rubber market activities remain low-key on account of national strike

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Monday. The market activities were extremely low key due to the two-day nationwide strike called by the joint forum of central trade unions. RSS 4 closed steady at ₹174 and ₹173.50 per kg respectively, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade hit an intraday high of ₹175 a kg on early trades.

In futures, the most active April contracts were up 0.89 percent from Friday’s settlement price to close at ₹175.01 per kg with a volume of 35 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS3 (spot) firmed up to ₹172.76 (171.40) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 declined to ₹131.10 (132.45) while Latex improved to ₹121.63 (121.25) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4: 174.00 (174.00), RSS5: 172.00 (172.00), ISNR20: 164.00 (164.00) and Latex (60% drc): 122.50 (122.50)