SBI to offer MUDRA loans to Kerala broiler farmers

A fruitful time for migrant labourers
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
The local head office of State Bank of India has entered into a tie-up with Kudumbashree Broiler Farmers Producers Company and Kudumbashree Mission for financing poultry farmers under the Kerala Chicken (Kudumbashree) project.
The Kudumbashree Mission refers to the State Poverty Eradication Mission that also doubles up as a campaign for women empowerment, under the Department of Local Self-Government, Kerala.
Under the tie-up, poultry farmers sponsored by the Kudumbashree Mission will be financed with MUDRA loans, sources said.
Kudumbashree members will involve themselves individually or jointly in the project and will be monitored and supported by the Kudumbashree State Mission, its district missions, or even at the local self-government level.
The demand for poultry meat in Kerala is estimated at 1 crore kg a week, harvested from 50 lakh chicks. As much as 50 per cent of the demand is being met by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
The State government had recently promoted the Kerala Chicken project to make available quality broiler chicken at a reasonable price under the brand name Kerala Chicken (Kudumbashree).
SBI aims to finance 757 broiler chicken farm units of 1,000 birds each and help with stocking of day-old chicks, equipment, feed, medicines, construction of she, and payment of required insurance. Loan shall be provided only in individual capacity to members of neighbourhood groups sponsored by the Kudumbashree Mission.
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
Watching PV Sindhu bring home the gold in badminton recently and become a world champion is enough to tell us ...
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
The Centre’s responses to the sharpest GDP slowdown in seven years are puzzling economic observers
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...