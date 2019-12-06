Soaring onion prices raise concerns among vendors, customers in Chennai

Indian onion is stronger than the Sterling Pound and the American Dollar is a joke that is going viral on social media. Another meme has customers paying an auto driver in onions. These jokes and memes are a reflection of people’s anger and frustration as the runaway onion prices refuse to ease. The price of the premium Nashik variety has nearly doubled in the last one month to ₹200 in Chennai.

The cost of the next best onion variety from Bellary in Karnataka is around ₹160. This is due to huge shortage of India’s favourite vegetable in the last three to four months following heavy rain in Maharashtra and Karnataka affecting crops.

“I have never seen onion price go beyond ₹150 in my life,” said Sekar, a vegetable vendor in Triplicane.

And, if you want to have a mouth watering onion bhaji or onion uthappam in a restaurant, be prepared to shell out a few bucks more. Due to shortage, there is no onion in ‘raithas’ that is usually served along with a ‘parantha’ or a ‘biriyani.’ In fact, in many restaurants cabbage has replaced onion.

Looks like there will be no relief for onion lovers till January 15 when crops in Nashik, India’s largest onion producing centre, are expected to be harvested.

With the price of onion hitting the roof, it has become a precious commodity for thieves too. Two days ago, thieves stole nearly 350 kg of small onions from a farmer in Perambalur’s Koothanur village. The price of six packs of small onions that are used mostly in preparing sambhar cost a whopping ₹42,000.

“My kids love onions but at the present price, it is impossible to buy,” said J Shakila, a resident of Velachery.

In the wholesale Koyambedu vegetable market, onion price (Nashik variety) has touched a record high of ₹160 a kg, P Sugumar, Treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants Welfare Association, told BusinessLine.

Koyambedu gets nearly 50 per cent of its onion supply from Nashik in Maharashtra (best quality); 30 per cent from Bellary in Karnataka (second best) and 20 per cent from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Supply from both Nashik and Bellary dropped by 90-95 per cent. On a normal day, nearly 100 trucks with onion arrive in the Koyambedu market from these locations, he said.

“We expect the situation to normalise only after January 15 unless the government acts swiftly and takes action to arrest the price increase by importing onion in huge quantity,” he said.

Sugumar said onion hasbeen imported from Egypt but is yet to reach the Koyambedu market.

With no signs of improvement in supply of onion, Shakila’s two sons may have to wait till Pongal (January 15) to enjoy their favourite vegetable (onion).