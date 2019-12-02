Centre asks States to impose stock limits on onion traders

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday directed the major onion-producing States to beef up the overall availability of the kitchen staple to stabilise the prices. He also directed these States to maintain considerable buffer stocks, impose stock limits on traders and ensure strict action against hoarding.

This was in a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries chaired by Gauba to review the issue of rising prices of onions across the country.

Chief Secretaries of 11 major onion-producing States including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana participated in the meeting.

Gauba stated that the deliveries of 11,000 tonnes of the bulb are expected in the last week of this month. In addition, the 6,090 tonnes from Egypt are expected to be delivered from the second week of this month.