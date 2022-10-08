India’s spices exports have crossed $4 billion over the past two years and demand is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 per cent. This offers a huge opportunity for exports, said D. Sathiyan, Spices Board Secretary.

Spices exports contribute around 10 per cent of agriculture exports and about 40 per cent of horticulture sector exports. India’s exports form only 15 per cent of production and the balance is consumed in the domestic market, he said.

He was speaking at the two-day National Spices Conference 2022 in Mumbai, organised by the World Spice Organisation in collaboration with GIZ and IDH-the Sustainable Trade Initiative.

The Spice Board Secretary highlighted that developing harmonised global standards for spices through the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) will make it easier for spices to be traded around the world. The spice industry needs to evolve to keep up with international market practices and preferences.

The supply chain must be strengthened with the participation of Farmer Producer Organisations and GI registrations must be increased (there are currently 26 GIs registered and 18 GI applications filed) in order to maintain and strengthen our leadership in the global spice markets.

Brandes spices growth

Ramkumar Menon, Chairman of the World Spice Organisation, said the branded spices market is growing at a compounded annual rate of 10–15 per cent, as against 7–10 per cent in the unorganised segment. “Through this conference, we want to drive the message of food safety and quality standards for farmers, and help them establish better market linkages through farmer-producer organisations”.

Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director- Regulatory Compliance, FSSAI, said maximum residue limits (MRL) are one of the primary concerns in the industry and FSSAI. The Agriculture Ministry is the right entity to address complaints and suggestions/ recommendations pertaining to the MRL set-up. The role of industry players in checking adulteration is also important, and this can be done by promoting rapid testing of products.”

All stakeholders must come together to educate farmers on hygiene, sustainable pesticide usage standards, and other beneficial agricultural practices. “There is a need to strengthen synergy between sellers and producers to facilitate effective communication,” she added.