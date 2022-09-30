The Spices Board has proposed to start special e-auctions of lab-tested cardamom on a pilot basis to facilitate a separate marketing channel for cardamom tested in labs for pesticides and artificial colours.

The special e-auction is an initiative aiming to promote the production of IPM (Integrated Pest Management) cardamom free of artificial green colour and in compliance with the pesticide residue norms. The special e-auction aims to identify and facilitate the sourcing of quality cardamom to explore export markets besides facilitating better price realisation driven by the market forces. This drive is also expected to attract more farmers to adopt GAP/IPM/Organic production practices in cardamom.

The first special e-auction of cardamom will be conducted in the Board’s e-auction centre at Puttady in Idukki on October 22.

Cardamom lots will be cleared to be placed in the special e-auction after testing the samples for artificial colours and pesticides, as prescribed by the Board. To start with, two artificial colours (Brilliant Blue and Tartrazine) and six pesticides, such as Acetamiprid, Cyhalothrin (includes lambda cyhalothrin), Cypermethrin (Including alpha- and zeta cypermethrin), Profenofos, Triazophos, and Dithio carbamates, will be tested.

As an incentive to the farmers whose lots are cleared for the special e-auction after testing, the Board proposes to meet 1/3rd of the testing charges. Four existing auctioneers who have shown their willingness to conduct the special e-auction will be given slots for the same. Terms and conditions for conducting the special e-auction has been circulated to the identified auctioneers and can be accessed from the Board’s website http://www.indianspices.com/trade/trade-notifications/notificationdetails.html?id=331

Options for stakeholders

Pooling of cardamom for the first special e-auction will take place on October 7 and 8 to facilitate testing and the lots which are cleared will be placed in the special e-auction on October 22. Stakeholders can take part in the special e-auctions either at the Board’s e-auction centre at Puttady or at Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu through the cloud-based live e-auction facility.

The Board proposes to conduct the special e-auction once a month preferably on the last Saturday of the month during the pilot stage.