Spices Board announces cardamom productivity awards

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Battling the pandemic and the unprecedented challenges it has put forth, small cardamom farmers have achieved remarkable progress in the production and contributed considerably to the export of spices, said D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board. He was announcing the Cardamom Productivity Awards, including the Organic Cardamom Productivity Award, for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Spices Board constituted the cardamom productivity awards to honour and encourage the progressive cardamom farmers who have achieved high levels of productivity. The award consists of one first prize (₹1,00,000 and citation) and two second prizes (₹50,000 and citation), of which one is exclusively for a woman grower.
A special award is also constituted for the highest productivity in the organic category. Winners are selected from the nominations received by a committee constituted for this purpose.
Manoj Kumar, Edamattathukattil, Chakkupallam, won the first prize for the year 2019-20 and KPN Krishnankutty Nair, Chitra Plantations, Anakkara, bagged the first prize for the year 2020-21.
Susitra Elango, Iniya Organic Estate, Vazhavanthi Nadu, Kolli Hills, won the first prize in the Organic Small Cardamom Productivity Award category with an outstanding productivity of 2300.5 kg per hectare in 2020-21.
Tiju joseph, Pathayil House, Anakkara and Smt. Suja Johny, Mount Valley Estate, Mankavala, Chakkupallam earned the second prizes for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively.
In the woman category, Pauly Mathew, Chengamthadathil House, Adimaly won the award for the year 2020-21. Spices Board has informed that the awards will be distributed later.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...