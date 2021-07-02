Spices Board announces cardamom productivity awards

Battling the pandemic and the unprecedented challenges it has put forth, small cardamom farmers have achieved remarkable progress in the production and contributed considerably to the export of spices, said D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board. He was announcing the Cardamom Productivity Awards, including the Organic Cardamom Productivity Award, for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Spices Board constituted the cardamom productivity awards to honour and encourage the progressive cardamom farmers who have achieved high levels of productivity. The award consists of one first prize (₹1,00,000 and citation) and two second prizes (₹50,000 and citation), of which one is exclusively for a woman grower.

A special award is also constituted for the highest productivity in the organic category. Winners are selected from the nominations received by a committee constituted for this purpose.

Manoj Kumar, Edamattathukattil, Chakkupallam, won the first prize for the year 2019-20 and KPN Krishnankutty Nair, Chitra Plantations, Anakkara, bagged the first prize for the year 2020-21.

Susitra Elango, Iniya Organic Estate, Vazhavanthi Nadu, Kolli Hills, won the first prize in the Organic Small Cardamom Productivity Award category with an outstanding productivity of 2300.5 kg per hectare in 2020-21.

Tiju joseph, Pathayil House, Anakkara and Smt. Suja Johny, Mount Valley Estate, Mankavala, Chakkupallam earned the second prizes for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively.

In the woman category, Pauly Mathew, Chengamthadathil House, Adimaly won the award for the year 2020-21. Spices Board has informed that the awards will be distributed later.