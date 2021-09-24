Spices Board to hold special e-auction for cardamom on Sunday

To commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the Spices Board is organising a mammoth cardamom special e-auction on Sunday. The e-auction will bring together the spice community enabling the growers to connect with spice traders in the country to participate in this largest e-auction of cardamom.

This is a special e-auction apart from the regular scheduled auction to facilitate the sale of 75,000 kg of small cardamom, said D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board. This auction will help the spice farming community by giving them an extra opportunity to sell their produce. Besides, it will increase the competitiveness leading to an increase in the price for their produce, he added.

The e-auction is schedule to take place at the Board’s e-auction centre at Puttady in Idukki. It is organised in unison with Vanijya Saptah, a series of events focusing on economic growth and promotion of exports by the Commerce Department and Spices Board.