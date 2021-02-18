Sugar production around 209 lakh tonnes till February 15

Sugar mills in the country produced close to 209 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar till February 15, nearly 23 per cent more than the sugar output of 170 lt during the corresponding period last year, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Thursday.

While mills in Maharashtra produced 75.46 lt of sugar against 43.38 lt last year, the sugar output from Uttar Pradesh 65.13 lt, a tad less than 66.34 lt made in the same period in sugar season 2019-20. There is nearly a 30 per cent increase in sugar production in Karnataka at 39.07 lt, the ISMA statement said.

Rest of the sugar-producing States contributed a total of 29.23 lt till February 15.

ISMA said sugar mills face difficulties in lifting ethanol by OMCs, even though they have allocated about 325 crore litres of ethanol supplies in 2020–21. It seems that OMCs and their depots are not fully geared up, especially in newer depots and States, to take more quantity of ethanol. It hopes the OMCs will solve the problem soon.