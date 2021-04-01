Summer planting: Pulses, coarse cereals lift total acreage by 16% to 62 lakh ha

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Acreage under pulses crops have increased 20 per cent, while that of coarse cereals by 28 per cent in the ongoing summer planting season.
This is despite a 45 per cent deficient rainfall during March.
The total acreage under summer crops has gone up by16.6 per cent at 62.03 lakh ha compared with the same period a year ago.
Pulses acreages increased to 6.52 lakh ha against 5.43 lakh ha last year as farmers have increased the area under both green gram and black gram.
Acreage under green gram was up at 4.41 lakh ha (4.03 lakh ha), while the area under black gram rose to 1.86 lakh ha (1.21 lakh ha).
Tamil Nadu has reported summer pulses area of 2.06 lakh ha, while Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have reported less than a lakh ha.
The live water storage in 130 reservoirs was reported at 86 per cent of the same period last year and 122 per cent of the 10-year average as on March 25.
The trend of summer sowing progress is positive as on date and there was no impact of the pandemic on the sowing, a Ministry of Agriculture statement said. About 48 per cent of the rabi crops have been harvested so far, the statement said.
The increase in area under maize has lifted the coarse cereals acreage to 9.52 lakh ha (7.44 lakh ha). Maize acreage was up 28 per cent at 6.42 lakh ha (5.01 lakh ha) and bajra has seen an increase at 2.33 lakh ha (1.52 lakh ha).
However, area under jowar cultivation declined to 0.59 lakh ha (0.75 lakh ha). Gujarat’s coarse cereals acreage stands at 2.04 lakh ha, while that of Uttar Pradesh is at 1.68 lakh ha and West Bengal at 1.52 lakh ha.
Among oilseeds, groundnut area was up at 4.96 lakh ha (4 lakh ha), while sesamum area was up at 3.21 lakh ha (2.83 lakh ha). Total oilseeds area is up at 8.69 lakh ha (7.29 lakh ha).
Paddy continues to be the major summer crop at 37.30 lakh ha (33.02 lakh ha). West Bengal at 10.42 lakh ha, Telangana at 10.05 lakh ha and Karntaka at 2.76 lakh ha were the major States where rise in summer paddy area was reported.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...