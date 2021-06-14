Supriya Sahu to hold additional charge of CEO of Indcoserve

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu has now issued an order that Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary to Government in Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, will hold full additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coonoor-headquartered Indcoserve.

Supriya Sahu was already the CEO of Indcoserve until she was transferred late last month to the Forest department.

She has brought about many impressive improvements to the working of the 16 Indco factories which hold nearly 30,000 small grower members and produce some 13 million kg annually. “These are aimed at catapulting Indcoserve in the league of well established tea business houses providing ample opportunity to enter export market,” she has said.

Indcoserve is India’s largest tea co-operative federation and Supriya Sahu has launched many new brands of tea through this organisation.

Besides, by being the Principal Secretary in Forest department, she will also be the Chairperson of the state-owned TANTEA and hence deal with the policy issues relating to TANTEA’s six tea factories – five in The Nilgiris and one in Valparai of Coimbatore district – which produce about 85 lakh kg annually.

Thus, collectively, she will have access to deciding on the working of major tea factories in co-operative and State-owned sectors.