Supriya Sahu to hold additional charge of CEO of Indcoserve

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu has now issued an order that Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary to Government in Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, will hold full additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coonoor-headquartered Indcoserve.
Supriya Sahu was already the CEO of Indcoserve until she was transferred late last month to the Forest department.
She has brought about many impressive improvements to the working of the 16 Indco factories which hold nearly 30,000 small grower members and produce some 13 million kg annually. “These are aimed at catapulting Indcoserve in the league of well established tea business houses providing ample opportunity to enter export market,” she has said.
Indcoserve is India’s largest tea co-operative federation and Supriya Sahu has launched many new brands of tea through this organisation.
Besides, by being the Principal Secretary in Forest department, she will also be the Chairperson of the state-owned TANTEA and hence deal with the policy issues relating to TANTEA’s six tea factories – five in The Nilgiris and one in Valparai of Coimbatore district – which produce about 85 lakh kg annually.
Thus, collectively, she will have access to deciding on the working of major tea factories in co-operative and State-owned sectors.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...