Have you ever paused to feel the richness of soil between your fingers? The texture, warmth, and scent of the soil tell a story of life and vitality, illustrating the invisible web that links all living organisms. This connection emphasises our role in environmental conservation.

Every year, on June 5, we observe World Environment Day. It serves as an occasion to reflect on our actions and understand our duty to protect the planet.

A pressing issue is the loss of tree cover. From 2000 to 2023, India lost an astounding 2.33 million hectares of tree cover. This loss is a significant threat to our environment, but managed farmlands offer a promising solution. Farmlands provide much more than food; they help restore the lost land, serve as bastions of biodiversity and significant carbon sinks, and help maintain soil health and water quality.

Sustainable farming: Key practices

In India, about 51 per cent of the land surface is under agriculture. This expanse can either contribute to environmental degradation or promote ecological balance, depending on its management. In managed farmlands, sustainable and regenerative practices are employed to sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and support ecological balance. These practices include agroforestry, use of organic concoctions, enhancing biodiversity, water conservation, and reduced tillage.

Agroforestry: Agroforestry integrates trees and shrubs into agricultural landscapes, significantly enhancing carbon sequestration. Trees absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and store it in their biomass and the soil.

Reduced tillage: Conventional tillage disrupts soil structure and releases stored carbon into the atmosphere. Reduced or no-till farming practices minimise soil disturbance, preserving soil carbon.

Enhancing biodiversity: Pollinators such as bees and butterflies are essential for crop production, but their populations are declining due to habitat loss and pesticide use. By planting native varieties, farmers can support pollinator health. Also, practices like organic farming and reduced chemical inputs promote soil microbial diversity, contributing to healthier and more resilient ecosystems.

Water management: Techniques such as drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting can significantly reduce water usage in agriculture. Practices that improve soil structure and organic matter content, such as mulching and reduced tillage, enhance the soil’s ability to retain moisture. This reduces the need for irrigation and makes crops more resilient to drought.

Organic concoctions: Adding organic amendments such as compost and manure enhances soil fertility and structure. These amendments increase soil organic matter, improving nutrient availability and water-holding capacity.

Sustainable choices for future generations

On this important day, individuals are encouraged to take steps, both big and small, to safeguard the environment for future generations. Some actions include:

· Adopting sustainable practices like no-till farming, composting, and using natural fertilizers such as cow dung and cow urine.

· Reducing, reusing, and recycling materials to cut waste.

· Implementing water-saving measures such as drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and fixing household leaks.

· Buying locally grown and sustainably produced goods to reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation and support eco-friendly farmers and businesses.

· Using energy-efficient appliances and public transportation, and being mindful of electricity consumption to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

· Getting involved in local cleanup activities to remove litter from parks, rivers, and beaches, which helps protect wildlife and beautify surroundings.

World Environment Day is more than a celebration; it’s a call to action for each of us to reflect on our impact and take meaningful steps toward sustainability. Together, we can make a significant difference and ensure that our planet’s beauty and resources are preserved for future generations. Let’s commit to making sustainable choices every day, working together to create a greener, healthier world for all.

