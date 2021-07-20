Tea board cancels the licence of 24 buyer units in south India

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Tea Board of India has cancelled the licence of 24 buyer units in South India for various violations.
“We had issued show cause notices to 46 buyer units across the Southern states seeking their explanation for non submission of the mandatory quarterly returns in Form F as this is violation of various provisions of the applicable law,” Tea Board Executive Director Dr M Balaji said.
As 24 of them did not respond, second set of Notices were issued to them to provide opportunity of being heard, he said.
After detailed enquiry and verification, their licences have been ordered to be cancelled, he disclosed.
“The quarterly returns furnished by the buyers are essential to regulate the production and supply in the market. They are crucial for declaring the monthly average price for small farmers,” Dr Balaji explained.
He said that the South Zonal Office of the Tea Board located in Coonoor has been undertaking regulatory measures to ensure the quality of the made tea produced by the factories and the Notices to the buyers were issued as part of this effort.
Besides this, sample checking by the auctioneers is regularly done. The Board is closely monitoring the quantity offered in the auction platform and the filing of the various statutory returns by the stakeholders, he said.
“Substantial efforts have been taken to contain adulteration and excess use of tea waste in the final products. As many as 140 notices to Bought leaf factories, 58 notices to estate factories including state-owned estates and factories, 14 notices to auctioneers and 30 notices to tea waste processing units have been issued. Of this, 44 licenses have been cancelled; in the remaining cases, based on the gravity of the deviations observed, appropriate advisory notices had been issued,” Dr Balaji disclosed.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...