Tobacco Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:34:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)149.90-63.97565.9056505500-5.83
Aliganj(UP)67.60-351969.4021002100NC
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)27.30-79.44160.0560655250-10.31
Published on June 04, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
