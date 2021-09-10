Vietnamese rice export prices rebound; higher shipping costs curb Indian exports

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Vietnamese rice export prices rose this week from their lowest levels in more than a year as demand picked up after the government topped up its reserves and buyers held off on importing from India in the hope that surging shipping costs would ease.
Vietnam's 5 per cent broken rice rose to $400 per tonne from $385 two weeks earlier. The market was closed last week for the National Day holiday.
"The summer-autumn harvest is about to end, while domestic demand begins to pick up," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.
"The government is also buying rice to top up the national reserves after it handed rice to residents affected by the lockdown," the trader said.
Traders said the government has made efforts to facilitate the transport of rice in southern Vietnam following weeks of strict coronavirus curbs on movement.
Elsewhere, India’s 5 per cent broken parboiled variety was unchanged this week at $358 to $363 per tonne.
"Buyers need to replenish stocks but are delaying purchases as they think current elevated freight rates could fall after some time," said an exporter based at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
In neighbouring Bangladesh, domestic rice prices dropped slightly after the government allowed private importers to import around 1.7 million tonnes.
"Apart from private imports, rice is also being imported through international tenders. We are very hopeful that the prices will go down further in the coming days," Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, secretary at the food ministry, told Reuters.
"Traders are mostly buying rice from India through land ports," a Dhaka-based trader said.
Elsewhere, rates for Thailand’s 5 per cent broken rice were little changed from the prior week at $380-$402 per tonne.
Bangkok-based traders said demand was quiet and a scarcity of ships arriving at Thai ports remained a challenge.
"Higher freight costs could drive buyers towards Vietnamese rice," one trader said
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...