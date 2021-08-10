Webinar on outlook for poultry sector

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India is the world’s largest egg and broiler meat producer. Last year, the poultry market value, including eggs and broiler meat, was pegged at ₹1.98 lakh crore. Poultry is one of the promising sectors registering a double-digit CAGR over the last decade.
The growth over the next five years is expected to be 15 per cent.
The sector has undergone a turbulent period recently. First, the Covid pandemic broke out and rumours about poultry products affected it badly.
Even as it was recovering from the ill-effects, the avian influenza struck to cause another setback.
Then came the second Covid wave with the lockdowns ensuring closure of poultry meat shops on Sundays — a key day for sales.
Then, the sector had to undergo a real test of character as farmgate prices dropped and prices of poultry feed materials such as soyabean and maize increased, besides edible oil which is given to the animals for energy.
Prices of feed for egg-laying and broiler birds have doubled in the last 3-4 months.
Quite a few small farms have been forced to shut down and some others have cut down production.
These apart, the expenses have increased on account of higher fuel and labour charges.
How can the poultry sector march forward to continue the double-digit growth that has been witnessed over the past decade? What are the hurdles it could face and how can the Indian industry face those challenges?
These are some of the questions that an eminent panel of experts will be answer at the Webinar ‘Post-Pandemic Outlook for the Poultry Sector’ organised by Godrej Agrovet and Hindu BusinessLine on August 12th.
The experts include M Angamuthu, Chairman, Apeda; Balram Singh Yadav, MD, Godrej Agrovet; Suresh Chitturi, VC& MD, Srinivasa Farms; Prashant Vatkar, CEO, Godrej Tyson Foods and G Chandrashekhar, senior journalist & policy commentator.
To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/BLGODREJ or scan the QR Code.
