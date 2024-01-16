Zetta Farms has launched Indigro Capital, a ₹200 crore fund dedicated to catalysing impact investments.

A media statement said this move aligns with the principles of private equity at a smaller scale, aiming to expedite returns on investments through swift operational efficacy and strategic integrations within a year, akin to the ethos of a private equity fund.

Indigro Capital sets its focus on directing funds towards transformative projects, entities, and start-ups within India’s agricultural and environmental impact sector.

The statement said the fund’s strategic deployment within India’s multibillion dollar agricultural impact sphere and the rapidly expanding sustainable market underscores its commitment to driving substantial change in these thriving sectors.

Indigro Capital recognises the monumental opportunity for impact investments, poised to revolutionise traditional farming practices and fortify food security while uplifting millions of farmers, it said.

Converence of agri acumen

Quoting Rituraj Sharma, Co-founder of Zetta Farms, the statement said: “Indigro Capital represents the convergence of agricultural acumen and astute investment strategies, a testament to our accumulated wisdom spanning decades. Beyond financial gains, our commitment resonates in nurturing ecosystems and fostering sustainable practices. It’s a fusion of purpose and profitability, driving transformative change while delivering swift returns.”

Indigro Capital’s diverse investment portfolio mirrors the richness of the ecosystems it champions, ranging from pioneering agronomic methodologies to allied activities that reinforce and enhance sustainable practices, the statement said.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Indigro Capital, backed by an additional greenshoe option of ₹100 crore, will commence its domestic investment journey from Gift City. Simultaneously, the firm will chart its strategic expansion roadmap, setting sights on exerting influence across South-East Asia and African regions, it added.