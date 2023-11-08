Mangaluru

Zetta Farms has announced an operational partnership for 10 years with Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd for two gardens encompassing 6,000 acres and its associated tea factories under the Assam Tea Corporation Ltd umbrella. These gardens were leased to Bokahola Tea Pvt Ltd by Assam Tea Corporation Ltd.

A media statement said this move is poised to produce 35 lakh kg of tea annually.

Quoting Rituraj Sharma, Co-Founder of Zetta Farms, the statement said: “At Zetta Farms, our mission extends far beyond business expansion. Our recent collaboration with Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering positive, sustainable change.

“We are proud to invest in infrastructure that not only enhances tea production but also empowers the local community through education and improved living conditions. By blending tradition with innovation, we are prepared to create a thriving and inclusive future for all stakeholders involved.”

Prabhat Bejbaruah, Managing Director of Bokahola Tea Co, expressed optimism about the collaboration.

New chapter

The statement said this milestone marks a defining moment in Zetta Farms’ ongoing journey to redefine the tea industry, underscoring the company’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and community development. Zetta Farms looks forward to embarking on this new chapter, continuing to deliver exceptional tea products to consumers worldwide while fostering the growth and prosperity of the tea-producing regions, it said.

The operational partnership of Bokahola Tea Co and the Zetta Farms reflects a shared commitment to excellence and sustainable development within the tea industry. This partnership not only amplifies Zetta Farms’ production capacity but also underscores its dedication to the well-being of local communities and the advancement of the farming sector, it said.

Zetta Farms has invested significantly in the development of critical infrastructure, creating a transformative ripple effect across the tea-producing region, the statement said.