Auto companies report a multi-fold jump in June sales

With phased unlocking, the automobile companies are gradually returning to normalcy with a significant increase in enquiries and bookings, thereby growing their wholesale (dispatches to dealers) numbers monthly.

Segment-wise performance

In the passenger vehicle segment, country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported more than double growth on a monthly basis in its domestic sales to 1,24,280 units in June compared to 32,903 units in May.

The Mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) grew multi-fold to 17,439 units during the month compared with 4,760 units in the previous month.

The compact segment (such as WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ignis) also more than doubled on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to 68,849 units compared with 20,343 units in May this year.

The utility segment (such as Ertiga, XL and Vitara Brezza) also grew from 6,355 units in May to 28,172 units in June.

Domestic market

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported a growth of 62 per cent on M-o-M basis to 40,496 units in June compared with 25,001 units in May, in the domestic market.

“With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, Hyundai is committed to deliver innovative and world-class quality products and services meeting and exceeding customers aspirations. The newly launched Hyundai Alcazar has been receiving tremendous customer and media response setting some new benchmarks in the industry,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL, said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a wholesale of 8,801units during the month compared to only 707 units in May.

MG Motor India also said it has retailed 3,558 units in June, recording a three-fold rise from 1,016 units sold in May.

“We are seeing early signs of positive consumer sentiment in June and potential purchases due to pent-up demand, which was on hold due to the pandemic. Even though some markets are still under lockdown, the ramping up of the vaccination drive has given us hope and we expect the demand to increase during the festival season,” Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said.

The production levels are impacted in June and will remain so in July-August due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips, he said.

“We have to remain cautious of the potential threat posed by the third wave,” Sidana added.

Two-wheeler segment

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto also reported a more than double growth of two-wheeler sales during the month to 1,55,640 units as compared to 60,342 units in May.

The company’s commercial vehicle sales also grew multi-fold to 6,196 units in the domestic market as against only 488 units in the previous month.