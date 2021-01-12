Budget 2021-22: DPIIT seeks go-ahead for credit guarantee, seed fund schemes for start-ups

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To sort out concerns of adequate funding for start-ups, the DPIIT is pressing for implementation of the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) and Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) in the forthcoming Budget.
“The DPIIT is in talks with the Finance Ministry on implementation of both schemes that could sort out funding issues for start-ups considerably. It wants the matter to be addressed in this year’s Budget, but a final decision is yet to be taken,” an official told BusinessLine.
Through various studies it has been established that a big concern for start-ups is inadequate funding available for their capital requirement for growth, the official said.
One of the biggest challenges faced by start-ups is access to early-stage debt to finance their capital requirements for growth, the official said. “Some start-ups begin their venture but cannot proceed far as they face a fund crunch soon as it is difficult for many to obtain loans from banks,” the official said.
The Startup India Action Plan of 2016 thus proposed the CGSS to fuel entrepreneurship by making credit accessible to innovators and encourage banks and other lending institutions to provide them with venture debt. “The DPIIT wants to notify the CGSS with an outlay of ₹2,000 crore to provide much-needed debt funding to start-ups as soon as possible,” the official said.
The second scheme being pushed by the DPIIT, the SISFS, to provide seed funding to start-ups with an innovative idea to conduct proof of concept trials, is also in the process of being finalised. It will provide financial assistance to start-ups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry, and commercialisation, the official said.
An EFC (Expenditure Finance Committee) note on the SISFS proposed corpus of ₹945 crore was formulated by the DPIIT and circulated to concerned Departments and Ministries some time back, the official said.
“The DPIIT is keen that both schemes for startups are notified as soon as possible and has had initial discussions with the Finance Ministry on the matter. Although, there is a fund crunch that the government is facing due to the Covid-19 crisis, it hopes that this year’s Budget will give priority to the needs of start-ups,” the official said.
India has about 50,000 start-ups in India in 2018; around 8,900–9,300 of these are technology led start-ups 1,300 new tech start-ups were born in 2019 alone implying there are 2-3 tech start-ups born every day, as per government figures.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...