Cabinet removes end use restrictions for participating in coal mine auctions

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to do away with end use restrictions to participate in coal mine auctions. This relaxation was enabled through an ordinance which introduced amendments to the MMDR Act 1957 and CMSP Act 2015.

“The amendment to MMDR Act will allow for seamless transfer of Environment and Forest clearance in operational mines...the amendment to the CMSP Act will allow bidders that do not have plants to consume the coal to bid for mines,” Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said.

Joshi said that this amendment will help curb imports of coal. “While 100 million tonne of coal cannot be replaced, around 135 million tonne is substitutable. This will plug the Rs 1.75 lakh crore loss to exchequer due to imports," Joshi said.

“The amendment to the MMDR Act was necessitated to build confidence among bidders participating in the auction of 46 operational iron ore mines whose leases are expiring in March 2020,” Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said.