Consumer durables industry hopes misuse of FTAs will be curbed

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
With the government stepping up vigilance on imports of electronics, white goods, set-top boxes, mobile phones from countries with which India has free trade agreements (FTAs), the consumer durables industry is hoping that issues surrounding the misuse of the FTA route to bring in cheaper imports while escaping duties will get addressed.
Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, India Cellular & Electronics Association, said that the industry body has consistently been highlighting to the Finance Ministry and Commerce Ministry that “infringement of value addition in the rules of origin and mis-classification are damaging the domestic manufacturing industry.”
“We are glad that the rules needed to enforce Section 28DA, which was introduced in the 2020 Union Budget, have been notified. We are confident that Customs authorities will use these rules judiciously to come down heavily on unethical and errant importers and at the same time ensuring that genuine importers’ operations are not disrupted,” he added.
The government will focus on stricter verification of rules of origin for imports from FTA countries from September 21. Industry players said that rules of origin are the most important criteria needed to determine the national source of a product and duties and restrictions in several cases depend upon the source of imports. The industry has been raising concerns about imported goods from China being brought into the country through the FTA route.
Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) said this kind of scrutiny is much needed as some brands have been misusing the FTA route to import products in the television and appliances categories without much of the value addition being done in that particular country.
“There have been instances of goods being imported through the FTA route into India, where such goods consist of a large proportion of components from non-FTA countries or sometimes do not meet the other prescribed rules of origin criteria. Strict action is required to ensure level playing field for domestic manufacturers,” he said.
Kamal Nandi, President, CEAMA said, “We have also been raising concerns about inverted duty structures under FTAs, where finished goods do not attract any duty, whereas components attract duties. The industry is working closely with the government to focus on curbing imports of finished goods and look at how we can promote domestic manufacturing.”
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...