Economy

Cooking gas price kept unchanged for October

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 01, 2020 Published on October 01, 2020

Kerosene price cut by ₹2.19 a litre in Mumbai

The price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG or cooking gas) has been kept unchanged across the country for October. According to IndianOil, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder will continue to cost a consumer ₹594 while a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will remain at ₹1,166 in the national capital. The variation in per kg price of commercial and domestic LPG is because of a difference in Goods and Services Tax. Commercial LPG is taxed at 18 per cent while domestic LPG is taxed at 5 per cent.

IndianOil also said that the retail selling price of subsidised kerosene has been reduced by ₹2.19 a litre at Mumbai with effect from October 1. With this revision, the price of subsidised kerosene has reduced from ₹25.84 a litre in September to ₹23.65 a litre in October at Mumbai. According to the company, there has been a cumulative reduction of ₹12.73 a litre in the price of subsidised kerosene at Mumbai since February 16.

IndianOil also said that it had reduced the selling price of diesel by ₹2.93 a litre and petrol by ₹0.97 a litre at Delhi during the September . There was a similar cut in prices across the country. Auto fuel price varies across the country in daily price revisions.

