Cooking gas price kept unchanged for October

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
The price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG or cooking gas) has been kept unchanged across the country for October. According to IndianOil, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder will continue to cost a consumer ₹594 while a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will remain at ₹1,166 in the national capital. The variation in per kg price of commercial and domestic LPG is because of a difference in Goods and Services Tax. Commercial LPG is taxed at 18 per cent while domestic LPG is taxed at 5 per cent.
IndianOil also said that the retail selling price of subsidised kerosene has been reduced by ₹2.19 a litre at Mumbai with effect from October 1. With this revision, the price of subsidised kerosene has reduced from ₹25.84 a litre in September to ₹23.65 a litre in October at Mumbai. According to the company, there has been a cumulative reduction of ₹12.73 a litre in the price of subsidised kerosene at Mumbai since February 16.
IndianOil also said that it had reduced the selling price of diesel by ₹2.93 a litre and petrol by ₹0.97 a litre at Delhi during the September . There was a similar cut in prices across the country. Auto fuel price varies across the country in daily price revisions.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
Meet the liquor vendors who look forward to a day of relaxation with family, as few other celebrations accord ...
Mahatma Gandhi may have been indifferent to the charms of the ornate Rashtrapati Bhavan, but his stamp on it ...
Alankrita Shrivastava, director of ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’, on why women must dream and dare to ...
Gangster-turned-marathoner Rahul Jadhav’s story is one of hope and second chances
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...