Diversity hiring in India has surged by a significant 33 per cent YoY, highlighting the expanding focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) policies among corporates. According to a recent report from talent platform Foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), this trend signifies a shift towards more inclusive workplace practices.

“The 33 per cent YoY increase in diversity hiring underscores the critical role that D&I policies play in shaping India’s workforce today. Companies can lead with innovative approaches such as D&I labs or councils to deepen inclusion efforts and reverse mentorship programs, where young employees from diverse backgrounds mentor senior leaders. With these initiatives, companies can build truly inclusive workplaces and set the stage for a dynamic and equitable workforce in India”, said Sekhar Garisa, CEO of Foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company.

In recent years, Indian businesses have prioritized hiring candidates from diverse groups, including women, LGBTQIA+, and persons with disabilities (PwD), underscoring the importance of D&I policies in corporates.

Hiring trends

The overall hiring index rose from 295 in May 2024 to 302 in June 2024, reflecting a 12 per cent increase and indicating strong momentum in job opportunities. Over the past six months, hiring has thrived by 15 per cent, underlining a positive outlook for 2024.

Metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru lead as hiring hubs, demonstrating strong diversity trends. Peaks were observed in June 2023 with a 37 per cent increase and in May 2024 with a significant rise to 57 per cent.

Other cities such as Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad also present significant job opportunities. The data further indicates that 16 per cent of remote work opportunities are specifically allocated to individuals with disabilities. Moreover, a heightened emphasis is on advancing women into leadership positions through mentoring and specialized training programs.

Among industries, the BFSI and IT-Software & Services (IT-ITeS) sectors have seen the most significant rise in diversity job postings, capturing 30 per cent and 19 per cent of the job market, respectively. Additionally, Healthcare with 6 per cent, Internet and E-commerce with 4 per cent, and Education with 3 per cent have also demonstrated notable diversity representation in their job postings.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit