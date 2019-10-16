Bajaj Auto enters EV market with the launch of Chetak electric scooter

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said that India is amid disruption in the electric automobile, and should not miss the bus of being a hub for electric vehicles (EVs) in the world.

"We have lost out on mobile phones manufacturing, telecom equipment and even automobile manufacturing. But, we will not miss the bus on EVs as otherwise, China will eat up that chance too," Kant said at an event here.

Speaking at Bajaj Auto's new electric scooter here, he said the government is working on to make the cost of ownership of batteries to come down to $75 KW/H in the next few years from $176KW/H right now, which has also come down from $1,100KW/H a few years back.

"India must be the champion of EVs in the world...global champion of two and three-wheeler EVs," he added.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto entered the EV market on Wednesday by launching Chetak electric scooter. It is the come back of the Chetak brand when Bajaj's tagline used to be 'Humara Bajaj'. The come back of the brand has a new slogan 'Humara Kal', to go with the future of mobility.