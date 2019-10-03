Economy

States can propose zero-emission mandate to promote electric vehicles: WEF

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

Representative image   -  ISTOCK.COM

The report has proposed high-occupancy vehicle lane exemption in the capital city or large metropolises

A reported compiled by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Ola Mobility Institute stated that State governments could implement a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate requiring original equipment manufacturers to register and sell a minimum share of electric vehicles (EVs) to support the growth of non-fossil fuel vehicles in the country.

The report, titled “ EV Ready - India”, suggested that states could also allocate funds for research in battery chemistry and cell technologies as well as for recycling centres to reclaim and recycle critical materials (such as cobalt and lithium).

The report has proposed high-occupancy vehicle lane exemption in the capital city or large metropolises.

It mentioned that the States could also create a “low-carbon city promotion task force” to promote selected cities as “carbon-free, trouble- free” world-class cities by implementing EV policies.

States could mandate the creation of a dedicated EV cell by 2020 uniformly across the nation, the report said.

Published on October 03, 2019
electric vehicles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Export ban, stock limit pull wholesale onion prices to under Rs 30 per kg at Lasalgaon