States can propose zero-emission mandate to promote electric vehicles: WEF

A reported compiled by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Ola Mobility Institute stated that State governments could implement a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate requiring original equipment manufacturers to register and sell a minimum share of electric vehicles (EVs) to support the growth of non-fossil fuel vehicles in the country.

The report, titled “ EV Ready - India”, suggested that states could also allocate funds for research in battery chemistry and cell technologies as well as for recycling centres to reclaim and recycle critical materials (such as cobalt and lithium).

The report has proposed high-occupancy vehicle lane exemption in the capital city or large metropolises.

It mentioned that the States could also create a “low-carbon city promotion task force” to promote selected cities as “carbon-free, trouble- free” world-class cities by implementing EV policies.

States could mandate the creation of a dedicated EV cell by 2020 uniformly across the nation, the report said.