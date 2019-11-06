Economic slowdown fails to dampen DMF mop-up

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
The contribution to the district mineral fund (DMF) by miners in 21 states have increased by ₹1,731 crore in September despite the economic slowdown impacting demand and metal prices crashing across board.
Leading miners, who have to set aside a part of the value of mined mineral towards DMF, has contributed ₹32,551 crore last month against ₹31,831 crore paid in August, an increase of two per cent.
The increase in DMF contribution in September was due to higher mine production and slight increase in value of mined ore, said an analyst.
Funds collected from major minerals mined other than coal and lignite increased by ₹915 crore to ₹15,605 crore against ₹15,241 crore logged in August. Similarly, contribution of coal and lignite mines increased by ₹629 crore to ₹13,850 crore. Mop-up from minor minerals increased by ₹187 crore to ₹ 3,096 crore.
Odisha topped the list in DMF collection at ₹8,474 crore (₹8,253 crore) in September, an increase of ₹221 crore in a month. As of last month, the state had spent ₹2,096 crore in 5,885 welfare projects around the mining districts.
The state has allocated ₹8,146 crore to 3,887 ongoing projects.
Jharkhand collected ₹4,718 crore (₹4,585 crore). Interestingly, the state has announced completion of 5,136 projects and scrapped 107 projects in September against none in August and July. It has allocated ₹4,322 crore towards 10,879 projects among them 773 projects are yet to start.
With a collection of ₹4,524 crore (₹4,435 crore), Chhattisgarh ranked third. The state had completed 868 project as of last month reducing the ongoing projects to 9,740 (10,184) and scrapped 1,576 (1,448). The State had spent ₹2,982 crore in 20,461 projects.
Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh collected ₹3,157 crore (₹3,092 crore) and ₹2,613 crore (₹2,556 crore), respectively. Of the 16,646 projects sanction in Rajasthan about 6,610 projects yet to start and 2,439 projects have been scrapped. The State has so far spent only ₹667 crore in 3,125 projects and has allocated ₹2,600 crore for 4,472 projects.
In Madhya Pradesh, of the 8,480 projects identified about 2,063 yet to start while 3,448 projects have been completed. The state has allocated ₹751 crore towards 2,687 projects.
Telangana has collected ₹2,652 crore (₹2,632 crore) and spent ₹214 crore in 3,562 projects.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Vineet Nayar shares pro tips on preparing for what he calls the third stage in life – entering the social ...
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...