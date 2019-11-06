Economic slowdown fails to dampen DMF mop-up

The contribution to the district mineral fund (DMF) by miners in 21 states have increased by ₹1,731 crore in September despite the economic slowdown impacting demand and metal prices crashing across board.

Leading miners, who have to set aside a part of the value of mined mineral towards DMF, has contributed ₹32,551 crore last month against ₹31,831 crore paid in August, an increase of two per cent.

The increase in DMF contribution in September was due to higher mine production and slight increase in value of mined ore, said an analyst.

Funds collected from major minerals mined other than coal and lignite increased by ₹915 crore to ₹15,605 crore against ₹15,241 crore logged in August. Similarly, contribution of coal and lignite mines increased by ₹629 crore to ₹13,850 crore. Mop-up from minor minerals increased by ₹187 crore to ₹ 3,096 crore.

Odisha, Jharkhand top the list

Odisha topped the list in DMF collection at ₹8,474 crore (₹8,253 crore) in September, an increase of ₹221 crore in a month. As of last month, the state had spent ₹2,096 crore in 5,885 welfare projects around the mining districts.

The state has allocated ₹8,146 crore to 3,887 ongoing projects.

Jharkhand collected ₹4,718 crore (₹4,585 crore). Interestingly, the state has announced completion of 5,136 projects and scrapped 107 projects in September against none in August and July. It has allocated ₹4,322 crore towards 10,879 projects among them 773 projects are yet to start.

With a collection of ₹4,524 crore (₹4,435 crore), Chhattisgarh ranked third. The state had completed 868 project as of last month reducing the ongoing projects to 9,740 (10,184) and scrapped 1,576 (1,448). The State had spent ₹2,982 crore in 20,461 projects.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh collected ₹3,157 crore (₹3,092 crore) and ₹2,613 crore (₹2,556 crore), respectively. Of the 16,646 projects sanction in Rajasthan about 6,610 projects yet to start and 2,439 projects have been scrapped. The State has so far spent only ₹667 crore in 3,125 projects and has allocated ₹2,600 crore for 4,472 projects.

In Madhya Pradesh, of the 8,480 projects identified about 2,063 yet to start while 3,448 projects have been completed. The state has allocated ₹751 crore towards 2,687 projects.

Telangana has collected ₹2,652 crore (₹2,632 crore) and spent ₹214 crore in 3,562 projects.