Government on Friday said that the first ‘Made in India’ chip should be ready by December 2024 from Micron’s facility which is being set up in Gujarat.

“The first ‘Made in India’ chip should be ready by December 2024 from Micron, and there are two more units expected in the next 1.5 years from other companies in the country. The semiconductor units/ facilities are also getting 200 more partners as part of the ecosystem,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, told reporters here.

He said the semiconductor facilities are also expected to generate 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs during the same period.

“From trains to cars to consumer electronics to Defence equipments, all require chips and these manufacturing units will act as the foundation of all other component industry,” Vaishnaw said.

Micron Technology will invest $2.75 billion in the next five years to build the semiconductor in India. The products manufactured in Micron’s India unit will cater to domestic consumption and also for exports.